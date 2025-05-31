singer-songwriter-rocks-bright-green-hair-at-american-music-awards

The American Music Awards purple carpet just got greener, thanks to an artist rocking short-cropped green hair and stealing the buzz.

Singer-songwriter Sam Haft, frontman of the electronic rock band The Living Tombstones alongside creator Yoav Landau, sported Nickelodeon slime-green locks for the awards show.

He topped off the look with a black double-breasted suit (sans undershirt), a pair of sharp fashion specs, and a touch of gold bling and a pearl necklace for good measure. Haft tied it all together with green painted nails to match his hair—because coordination is key, darling.

Meanwhile, Haft also took to Instagram to flaunt his green hair hijinks with an epic “photo dump.”

“AMAs photo dump!” he captioned the fun post. “Lots of fun getting to hang with old friends and new ones, while partaking in my favorite activity: dressing up for a special occasion.”

Of course, Haft’s legion of fans loved his AMA look.

“GREEN KING,” one fan gushed over the hair in the comments to the post. “LOVE the pearls!! Is that a silent fashion nod to your mother?!” another fan wondered. “The bright green hair is awesome! Glad you got the chance to be there!” a third fan chimed in.

Haft, whose band originally drew inspiration from video games and pop culture, recently shared how they were approached by Blumhouse and Five Nights at Freddy’s creator Scott Cawthon. The request? To feature their 2014 hit song “Five Nights at Freddy’s 1 Song”—originally inspired by the game and now boasting over 372 million views on YouTube—in the 2023 film adaptation.

“They invited us to set, which they didn’t have to do. It meant so much to us and especially Yoav, who made the song himself 10 years ago by himself in his room, at his computer, not even thinking twice about like, ‘Oh, who knows what this will be?'” Haft told PEOPLE about the experience last year. “To watch that wash over him, as his friend, was just an incredible moment to watch. To really watch someone you love’s dream come true in front of their face is so cool.”