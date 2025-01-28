singer-paul-charles-clarke-dies-unexpectedly



Paul Charles Clarke, an internationally beloved Opera singer, has passed away unexpectedly at the age of just 59. According to Opera Wire, Clarke died of a heart attack on Sunday.

Christopher Carroll, the agent representing Paul Charles Clarke, released a statement to Slipped Disc on behalf of Clarke’s family.

“After a year-long battle with illness, Paul sadly passed away on Sunday morning,” Carroll wrote. “Despite this illness, his passing was unexpected and has come as a shock to all of us.

He continued, “Paul was a devoted partner to Mandy; a loving and proud father to Antonia, and his stepsons Dominic, James, and Matthew; brother to David and his family. This is still very raw and we are trying to help each other process this. Therefore, at this difficult time, and out of respect for Paul, we ask that any kind messages of condolences be sent privately to the family or via Christopher Carroll, who can pass them on.”

“We would love to hear your warm words, just not through a social media post,” Carroll concluded.

Paul Charles Clarke’s Distinguished International Opera Career

Clarke, a Liverpool native, honed his craft at the prestigious Royal College of Music. There, he earned acclaim as the winner of the 1989 Kathleen Ferrier Competition.

After making his professional debut with the Welsh National Opera, he embarked on a distinguished international career. His performances spanned some of the world’s most renowned opera houses and festivals, including the Dallas Opera, Minnesota Opera, Glyndebourne Festival Opera, Royal Danish Opera, Florida Grand Opera, Seattle Opera, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Salzburg Festival, Santa Fe Opera, and Scottish Opera.

He also performed at the Metropolitan Opera in acclaimed productions such as Die Fledermaus and Káťa Kabanová, among numerous others.

He was celebrated for his performances in a variety of iconic roles. These include Gabriele Adorno in Simon Boccanegra, Don José in Carmen, Macduff in Macbeth, Pollione in Norma, and Edgardo in Lucia di Lammermoor. His parts also included the title roles in Benvenuto Cellini, Werther, and Don Carlos.

He also performed in concert with numerous esteemed orchestras, including the Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse, the London Symphony Orchestra, the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, the Philharmonisches Orchester Kiel, and the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra.

Clarke’s recordings include notable works such as The Bartered Bride conducted by Sir Charles Mackerras, Faust under the baton of David Parry, and a live performance of Simon Boccanegra from the New Zealand Festival.