Singer Noah Schnacky’s Epic Disney World Proposal Revealed

Months after Noah Schnacky to Kristin Marino at Walt Disney World, details about the singer’s epic proposal have been revealed.

While speaking to People about the special event, Schnacky detailed how he proposed in front of the iconic Cinderella Castle at the stroke of midnight on Dec. 19, 2024.

“I wanted to make her feel like the princess she is,” he explained. “And make all her dreams come true on her special day.”

Due to his connections from working at Radio Disney Miami AM 990 during his younger years, Noah Schnack was able to connect with the “incredible” Disney World team to make the proposal possible.

“A lot of meetings, a song I wrote for two years, and a lot of hard work behind the scenes, I made it happen,” he stated in a TikTok video. “I was so excited for the moment but nervous. I wanted it all to go over seamlessly.”

While in the park after hours, the bride-to-be was walking over to Cinderella Castle when Schnacky proposed. Both of their families were present.

“You’re my best friend, you’re the girl of my dreams,” he said during the proposal. “And I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Schnacky proposed with a custom engagement ring that was designed by Solow & Co.

Noah Schnacky’s Fiancée Is Still ‘In Shock’ Months After Disney Proposal

While she had suspected a proposal was coming, Marino admitted she was still “in shock” about how Schnacky popped the question. “You don’t really know until it truly happens before your eyes.”

Schnacky stated that it was actually a surprise for Marino. “She had intuitions, but I’ve thrown her off so many times she had no idea, just inclinations,” he explained. “She says nothing can take away from a moment like that and she liked that she had a few hints along the way so she could be ready and present.”

He then pointed out, “She says it’s the most magical day of her life, and she forever wants to relive the moment.”

“She was blown away, in tears, we both were,” he added.

Along with the proposal, Noah Schnacky surprised his fiancée with original Disney-inspired song, “Blue Moon.”

Schnacky and Marino first met at church in 2020. Marino previously worked at Disney World’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

