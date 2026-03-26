singer-from-country-music-duo-shares-big-baby-news

Levi Sebastian Blehm of the rising country music duo Lazer and Levi just took to social media to share some big baby news in an adorable and totally spontaneous (not-at-all-staged) photo spread.

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The “Nowhere” singer and his wife, Lauren Rumore Blehm, took to Instagram to share the joyful news with their followers.

They kicked off the photo dump with a romantic portrait of the couple embracing in front of a lake at sunset. With the country singer’s back to the camera, his wife faces him, a huge smile on her face as the sun glows through her golden hair. Draped over her husband’s shoulders is a string of sonogram photos, just casually hanging out.

The photo series also included a shot of Lauren turning toward the camera, with Levi’s back to it, showcasing his vanilla-colored, tight-fitting jeans. Meanwhile, his wife, still holding the sonogram, wears a flowing summer dress. Another slide features an artsy (and not at all heavy-handed) photo collage with a pair of tiny baby Ugg boots set against flowers, Levi kissing his wife’s baby bump, and, for some reason, a peach balancing on said bump.

The series of snaps also features the “Loved By Her” singer fully embracing his dad era, sporting retro glasses, a questionable ’80s ‘stache, and the beginnings of a mullet while twirling the future mother of his child.

“Thank you, Jesus, for this sweet blessing! Baby Blehm coming September,” the couple captioned the heartwarming post.

The upcoming baby joins the couple’s lovable pooch, often featured in the duo’s social media posts, whom they call Goose.

Lazer and Levi Fans Gush Over Country Singer’s Big Baby News

Of course, fans of the Colorado-born, Nashville-based country music duo and brothers, Lazer and Levi, took to the comments of the baby announcement to gush.

“Oh my goodness. These are beautiful. I’m so happy for you guys,” one fan wrote.

“OMG! Goose is gonna be a big brother?!🥹Congratulations, you guys!!” another top comment read. “I know 😭😭 I can’t wait to see them together. Thank you!” Levi shot back.

“Congratulations. I think I speak for all when I say that we cannot wait for ‘Goose w/ Baby’ pictures 🥹😍,” another fan echoed.

Lazer and Levi fans will no doubt have their wishes fulfilled come September…