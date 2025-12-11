Singer Fatally Struck While Riding Scooter: Camryn Magness Was 26

Musician Camryn Magness, who performed with One Direction and Cody Simpson, has died after reportedly being struck while riding an electric scooter.

The 26-year-old performer died on December 5 after the tragic accident, per PEOPLE.

Her death was announced in a post on her Facebook page on Tuesday. The announcement included a video of her swimming in the ocean in a scuba diving suit and a somber message. “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our beloved Camryn, a radiant force whose voice, coy, and bright spirit touched so many,” the post began.

“Whether beneath the waves or on stage, she met life with fearless energy and boundless kindness. In the quiet between waves, her memory will surface—bright, bold, unforgotten. Rest in endless blue, our sweet girl. You are deeply loved and forever cherished,” the post added.

The Facebook post concluded by asking fans to “please keep her family and friends in prayer as they navigate this difficult time. Camryn will live on in our hearts forever.”

Her online obituary noted that in addition to being a musician, Magness was a “beloved” daughter, sister, fiancée, granddaughter, and friend” who died “far too young, and long before her light was ever meant to leave this world.”

The obituary adds that Magness was a “vibrant, fearless, and deeply loved young woman whose compassion, humor, and bright spirit touched every person blessed to know her. A gifted performer, Camryn’s voice and music were extensions of her soul. Whether she was on a stage, at a family gathering, or sharing a song with someone who needed it, Camryn’s music was a reflection of her heart, her courage, and her endless creativity.”

Camryn Magness Had an Impressive Career by Age 13

Born in Denver on July 14, 1999, Magness was performing at major venues and opening for top pop acts before she could vote. By 13, she had already been featured in Teen Vogue.

“Going into the tour, I was an unknown artist,” she told the outlet at the time. She was opening for One Direction during their 2012 Up All Night Tour. “It’s a great feeling to be walking around and someone coming up to me and saying, ‘Hey, you did so well!’ It was really exciting for me when that happened for the first time.”

Camryn Magness performing in 2012. (Photo by Rachel Murray/WireImage)

Magness also provided the title track for the 2011 film adaptation of Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer and charted with singles like “Now or Never.” In 2016, she also joined Fifth Harmony for their 7/27 Tour.

Magness concluded the 2012 interview with Teen Vogue by offering advice to aspiring artists. “If you have a dream, chase it,” she said. “You can’t let anybody get in your way.”

Magness is survived by her fiancé, Christian Name; her dogs, Brooklyn and Zeppelin; her parents, Sarah and Gary; and her siblings, Chelsea and Gable.