Simon Cowell Allegedly ‘Forced’ To Propose To Fiancee To Keep Career-Ending Scandal Under Wraps, Latest Gossip Says

Is Simon Cowell trapped? One report says his fiancee, Lauren Silverman, forced him to propose under the threat of destroying his career. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Forced To Marry!’

The cover of In Touch reveals Simon Cowell is “hiding a secret from his past.” After a lengthy relationship and a child together, Cowell shockingly popped the question to Silverman. A source says, “She pushed the idea of marriage once again, and Simon was not happy.” His total 180 has left folks baffled, but an exclusive insider reveals why he did it: “He has a very dark secret in his past — and Lauren knows what it is… if the secret got out, it would ruin him, so he can’t risk losing her.”

Only folks in Cowell’s inner circle are aware of his terrible secret. “There are also rumors that in his vault, Simon has damaging photos relating to the matter,” an insider says. Silverman apparently doesn’t mind the secret since she’s just happy to get a ring. A source concludes that Cowell does not enjoy her company enough to marry her: “It all comes back to his big secret. Marrying Lauren assures him it will stay secret.”

What’s The Secret?

This story is split into two halves: promising a career-altering secret and recapping some drama from Silverman’s early days. Silverman left her first husband to be with Cowell, and the two had an affair for years. This is all public knowledge and it hasn’t impacted Cowell’s career even slightly.

The rest of this story is more like a Simpsons bit than real life. If this so-called insider knows just how damaging the secret could be, then why doesn’t In Touch release the secret? Wouldn’t it relish the opportunity to break a major story? Instead, it’s all one enormous bait-and-switch. The tabloid promises a secret and delivers nothing at all.

A rep for Simon Cowell denies this story. People, a far more reputable outlet than one in question, reports Cowell and Silverman are smitten. A source says, “They’ve been together a long time now and adore each other so it’s not a huge surprise to their close friends.” Seventeen years is a long time to date before marriage, but COVID-19 and Cowell’s accident could easily have changed some minds.

Other Trapped Stories

In Touch has grown obsessed with this narrative of men being trapped by women. These stories are uniformly sexist, for the woman is always cast as conniving and power-hungry. Gossip Cop literally just debunked its story about Olivia Munn trapping John Mulaney with a pregnancy.

We’ve busted similar stories about Tom Hanks’ marriage to Rita Wilson, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett, and of course, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Each of these stories differs slightly in the details, but all of them say a powerful man has been forced to remain wed thanks to their devious partners. It’s regressive and bogus. Cowell is engaged because he loves Silverman, not because she has dirt.

