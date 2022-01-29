Simon Cowell Allegedly Making Fiancee Sign ‘Absolutely Brutal’ Prenup To Protect $500 Million Fortune And Custody Rights, Rumor Says

Is Simon Cowell making Lauren Silverman sign a strict prenuptial agreement? One tabloid claims the newly engaged couple doesn’t see eye-to-eye on legal matters. Here’s the latest gossip about Cowell and Silverman’s relationship.

Simon Cowell Pens ‘Shock Prenup’ For Fiancee?

This week, New Idea reports there are troubled waters ahead for Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman. Even though the couple just recently announced their engagement, Cowell is still dragging his feet over tying the knot. “Lauren gave Simon an ultimatum over summer, and she was serious about walking this time,” an insider dishes. “It was actually [their son] Eric who changed Simon’s strict ban on marriage. Eric wants to see his mum happy and married to his dad, and has been asking forever when Simon was going to marry his mummy.”

But the post-engagement bliss didn’t last for long. Apparently, Cowell has drafted up an “absolutely brutal” prenup. “If she wants to divorce him, Simon will likely get full custody. If he’s the one who wants to divorce her, she’ll have to fight hard to get 50/50, but it’s possible. Lauren’s no fool, she’s aware of what’s at stake,” the tipster confides. “But they’ve been together long enough to know each other’s shortcomings and she’s prepared to sign up for life.”

What’s Going On With The Couple?

This report is beyond offensive. While prenups are common practice — especially for someone as affluent and wealthy as Cowell — we’re shocked at the accusation that Cowell would use custody of his son to hold Silverman hostage in their marriage. While such an arrangement’s legality is dubious, it’s morally reprehensible, and we have no reason to believe Cowell would ever do such a thing.

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman have been together since 2004, so we’re sure they’re on the same page about their life together. Cowell probably believes Silverman is an amazing mother and we doubt he’d ever keep their son away from her. This story is completely out of left field, and we aren’t buying it for a second. We’re sure the notoriously private couple is thrilled to finally be engaged, and they most likely aren’t too stressed about sorting out custody arrangements.

The Tabloid On Other Famous Couples

This wouldn’t be the first time New Idea invented drama for a famous couple. Not long ago, the outlet reported Julia Roberts’ marriage was “make or break” after a trip to Australia. Then the magazine claimed Chris Hemsworth was upset with his wife for comments she made about him in an interview. And more recently, the publication alleged Nicole Kidman ordered Keith Urban to leave Nashville and move to Australia with her. Obviously, New Idea isn’t the authority on celebrity relationships that it pretends to be.

