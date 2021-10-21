Shrink Warns Britney Spears Is Near A ‘Breakdown’ After Sharing Lewd Photos?

Is Britney Spears going off the rails? One report says her recent slew of provocative Instagram photos is a sign that she’s on the brink of a breakdown. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Naked Truth About Britney’

According to the Globe, the end of Spears’ conservatorship has health experts worried about a mental meltdown. The “Toxic” singer celebrated her court victory by posting some nude photos of herself to her personal Instagram. One shrink says the snap is “the act of an unhinged and desperate woman crying out for attention.”

Another psychiatrist takes the side of Jamie Spears, Britney’s widely reviled father. The source says, “Britney has convinced herself… that her father, Jamie Spears, was the problem… but, in fact, the problem is that she has not been getting good enough psychiatric treatment and has been teetering on the edge of another meltdown for years.” Britney has never been taught how to act in public, they argue, and without Jamie’s guidance, she’s now out of control. The doctor concludes that Spears needs “to get into treatment.”

What’s Going On With Britney Spears?

Jamie Spears has allegedly forced his daughter to remain medicated, kept her from getting her own lawyer, and openly bragged about the outsized control he had on his daughter’s life. Ronan Farrow’s New Yorker expose is riddled with horror story after horror story. To take his side in all of this says everything about the character of the Globe. It thinks Britney Spears expressing herself is “unhinged and desperate.” This is what misogyny looks like.

The canary in this coal mine is the tiny letters beneath the story that admits that “the doctors quote in this article have not treated Britney Spears.” This means these shrinks are openly speculating about the singer’s mental health. Nothing they have to say has any legitimate value whatsoever, and those who made these statements should be ashamed of themselves.

Britney Spears is happy for the first time in years. She and Sam Asghari will soon be wed, and she’s actively trying to stay out of the spotlight while she figures out her next steps. In a way, this is just a demented version of a tired story promising to know details about Britney’s future.

Other Bogus Stories About Britney Spears

This tabloid has always attacked Britney Spears. It claimed she was going bald and once reported that she needed electroshock therapy. These stories are as heinous as they are false. The tabloid is taking Spears’ genuine mental health struggles and using them as ammunition to attack her.

This isn’t even the first time it promised a Spears breakdown. In 2019, it reported that health issues for Jamie were causing Britney to go off the rails. That breakdown never happened, and there’s no reason for one now. This tabloid needs to learn to keep Britney’s name out of its mouth.