Shopping Mall Roof Collapse Leaves at Least 3 Dead, 79 Injured

At least three people lost their lives, and 79 others were injured when the roof of a shopping mall collapsed on Friday.

The roof of the food court at the Real Plaza shopping mall in Trujillo, Peru, located north of the capital Lima, collapsed around 8:45 p.m. local time on Friday, February 21, per Peruvian outlet Sol TV.

At the time of the incident, dozens of families were dining inside.

Fire Department Commander Gelqui Gómez confirmed that the incident claimed the lives of three individuals—two men and one woman, according to Malay Mail, referencing América TV.

Nine children, aged 10 to 12, are among the injured, while 11 people are still hospitalized in serious condition. This update was shared by Mayor Mario Reyna and Health Manager Aníbal Morillo during a press conference. Sol TV also reported the announcement, which included the release of the official casualty list.

Several people are still trapped in the area, according to reports. Footage shows emergency services and rescue teams working hard to find anyone buried under the debris.

Interior Minister Juan José Santiváñez estimated that the roof collapse spans an area of approximately 700 to 800 square meters. “We need hydraulic cranes to lift part of the roof that has not yet been removed because it is so heavy and to continue rescue operations for those who may be trapped,” he explained via Malay Mail.

Authorities Criticized for Rescue Efforts Following Mall Roof Collapse

According to Metro, the Regional Emergency Operations Centre revealed that the collapse was not reported until 30 minutes after it occurred. Additionally, there has been criticism regarding the limited use of machinery during the rescue operation, the outlet reported.

“We are coordinating the presence of rescue experts. The priority now is to save lives. For that, we need the right machinery,” Interior Minister Santiváñez said in a statement, per Metro.

Following the incident, shopping malls nationwide were reportedly shut down. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause, according to reports.