Sketchy Rumor Says Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Supposedly Told Angelina That She’s Moving As Far Away From Her As Possible

Is Angelina Jolie struggling to parent Shiloh? One tabloid claims the famous mother and daughter had a major fight. Let’s investigate the wild rumor.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt ‘Pushing Back’ Against Angelina?

Per New Idea, Shiloh Jolie Pitt is apparently going through a rebellious phase after turning 16 last month. “Angelina refuses to let her learn to drive,” an insider spills. “Shiloh has also got an early curfew… Her security team must have her back home at 8 p.m., no exceptions.” But sources say the teen thinks her mother is being “strict and unfair,” and the pair are supposedly butting heads. “Shiloh is pushing back,” the snitch whispers. “She’s even saying that she’s going to go to college as far away as possible just to get some freedom!”

Trouble In The Jolie Household?

This story is a bit ridiculous when you remember it’s about a 16-year-old girl and her mother. We just aren’t buying the idea that friends of the Jolie family are selling information about Angelina and Shiloh’s mother-daughter squabbles. We wouldn’t be surprised if they do clash from time to time, but we seriously doubt this rag has any genuine details about their relationship.

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Supposedly Banned Brad Pitt From Shiloh’s Birthday Party, Sketchy Report Claims

Furthermore, we just busted this narrative about the Jolies in a nearly-identical report from Star. This report even has many of the same insider statements. Star‘s source spilled how “Shiloh’s pushing back,” adding, “She says she’s going to go to college as far away as possible.” Either this source has been very busy, or these tabloids are just piggy-backing off of each other to take cheap shots at Jolie. But no matter how you cut it, there isn’t a shred of evidence to support this story.

Besides, Shiloh seems to have some great avenues for socializing and expressing herself creatively. The teen recently sent the internet into a frenzy with a series of dance videos out of her California studio. Fans have been seriously impressed, and we’re sure her mother is too. Obviously, Angelina isn’t stopping her daughter from going out and enjoying herself.

The Magazine On Angelina Jolie

Of course, we’re immediately skeptical of anything New Idea writes about Angelina Jolie. Early last year, the outlet reported Jolie was dating DJ Diplo. Then the magazine claimed Jonny Lee Miller was getting back together with Jolie to boost his career. And more recently, the publication alleged Jolie was “boy crazy” and going through a “midlife crisis.” Obviously, no friends of Jolie’s would ever trust New Idea with the actress’ personal information.

More Stories From Suggest