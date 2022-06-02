Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Allegedly Told Angelina Jolie That She’s Going To College As Far Away From Her As Possible

Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt rebelling against her mom, Angelina Jolie? One tabloid claims the Eternals actress is clashing with her teenage daughter. Here’s what we know.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt ‘Rebels’ Against Angelina?

A recent edition of Star reports things are tense between Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh. While the actress recently landed back in the US after visiting war refugees in Ukraine, sources say she didn’t get a warm welcome back from Shiloh. According to the article, the teen hasn’t been happy with Angelina’s strict parenting, and she’s starting to act out. “Shiloh [just turned] 16 but Angelina refuses to let her learn to drive,” an insider dishes. “She’s also got a really early curfew—her security team has to have her back home at 8 p.m., no exceptions.”

But according to the source, Shiloh doesn’t feel like she’s being treated fairly. “Maddox and Pax [her older brothers] were both allowed to start driving and to be out by themselves much later when they were her age,” the tipster protests. “Shiloh’s pushing back.” The snitch spills about how Shiloh and her mother have been engaging in screaming matches, and Shiloh’s apparently been “slamming doors” around the house. “She says she’s going to go to college as far away as possible!” the insider concludes.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Getting In ‘Screaming Fights’ With Her Mom?

What a bizarre story to publish about a 16-year-old girl. First of all, how in the world are we supposed to believe that this “insider” has such intimate knowledge about Angelina Jolie and her children? Unless this magazine is talking to Shiloh or Jolie herself—which, of course, we know it isn’t—then this story doesn’t make much sense.

And while it would be pretty typical for a teenage girl to clash with her mother from time to time, we have absolutely no reason to believe that’s what’s happening here. Shiloh has actually been making waves online with a series of impressive dance videos. It’s clear she’s been having fun working on her moves since signing up for classes back in November. But, notably, that’s about the only significant news we’ve seen about the famous teen in months. So, we just can’t take this tabloid’s story seriously since it isn’t backed by any evidence whatsoever.

The Magazine On Angelina Jolie

We know better than to trust Star anywhere Angelina Jolie or her family are concerned. Last year, the outlet reported Jolie’s children were begging her to eat after losing a dangerous amount of weight. Then the magazine claimed Jolie was dumped by her alleged boyfriend. And more recently, the publication alleged Jolie tried to rekindle things with one of her ex-husbands but was rejected. Obviously, we aren’t able to take Star’s word when it comes to Jolie.

