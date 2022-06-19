Bizarre Rumor Says Sharon Stone Supposedly Struggling To Get A Second Date After Shock Breakup

Is Sharon Stone trying to break back into the dating scene? One tabloid claims the Basic Instinct actress is trying to get back out there after a disastrous end to her last relationship. Here’s the latest gossip about Stone’s love life.

Sharon Stone Dumped After ‘Date From Hell’?

This week, New Idea reports Sharon Stone was recently dumped after a disastrous date. According to the article, Stone’s latest fling left her in the dust for being “too full on.” While Stone initially came off as devastatingly beautiful and wicked smart, sources say she’s “very intense,” which can be off-putting to potential suitors. But the insider insists Stone doesn’t get what the problem is. “She couldn’t understand why someone would dump Sharon Stone,” the tipster concludes.

Is Sharon Stone Too ‘Intense’ To Catch A Date?

Sharon Stone isn’t chasing any men, and she certainly isn’t desperate for a date. Back in a 2020 appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show, Stone said she’s done dating. When Barrymore asked her why, Stone had a firm response. “Because I just find people to be insincere and not worth my time. I enjoy my alone time and my time with my kids and friends more,” Stone admitted.

The actress went on: “I just feel like I don’t need another kid, I don’t want any insincerity and bologna and game planning. I don’t know how to say this in a way that is politically correct… I don’t feel like men are at the same place women are right now. I have really good men friends, but I just feel when it comes to emotional maturity in relationships that men and women are seemingly in different spots.”

And it seems like Stone has stayed true to her word. The actress hasn’t been connected to anyone since 2018, and it’s clear she isn’t hurting for it. Her career seems to be on the upswing lately, and she absolutely stunned at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

It’s obvious there was never any truth to the outlet’s shallow, insulting report. If Stone wanted to date, we’re sure she’d have no trouble. But, according to the actress herself, men aren’t worth the bother.

