Sharon Osbourne Overjoyed About ‘The Talk’s’ Impending Cancellation?

Is Sharon Osbourne relishing the death of The Talk? Oen’s report says she’s bitter about her exit and looks forward to the program’s cancellation. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Shake-Up Rocks Troubled Talk!’

According to the Globe, the introduction of men spells doom for The Talk. The chat show has recently made Jerry O’Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila permanent guest host, turning the show into a battle of the sexes in an attempt to fight sagging ratings. A source explains, “People have been jumping ship from The Talk like it’s the Titanic … it’s become a game of musical chairs there — and it could end soon!”

The program was left scarred after Osbourne’s extremely messy exit earlier this year. The subsequent drop in ratings, however, has apparently been music to her ears. “Sharon must be doing a happy dance! The Talk seems to have imploded without her,” an insider concludes.

What’s Going On With ‘The Talk’?

This story is partially accurate, but the tabloid is still counting its eggs before they hatch. It’s true that ratings are hitting an all-time low, but the show is still on the air. If The Talk was about to get canceled, then why would CBS bother introducing new panelists at all? Legitimate cancellation news will come from the network directly, so this can only be speculation.

It’s true that Osbourne is laughing as Rome burns. She recently sat down with the Daily Mail to discuss the “secret pact” against her. Osbourne said she “felt totally betrayed” when the racism scandal occurred. The fallout was severe: “I definitely went through a difficult patch at the beginning. I found it embarrassing. The humiliation that people would think that I might be a racist.” Osbourne is even swearing off television “because I know right now it’s not a safe place to be.”

There’s clearly still bitterness and hurt feelings going on. There’s no love lost between Osbourne and her castmates. When asked if she would watch the new season, she retorted, “Why would I watch it?” While she didn’t outright state she’d love the show to end, she didn’t really have to. Her contempt is known.

‘The Talk’ Is Full Of Drama

This tabloid once promised that Marie Osmond was planning revenge on Osbourne over her own Talk dismissal. That simply never happened. It also reported that Osbourne would leave the show in December, but she didn’t leave until March 2021. It’s impossible to trust its coverage of this show when the Globe has missed the mark.

Whether The Talk gets canceled or not will only come out in time. For now, it’s still on CBS every week. Just don’t expect Osbourne to be a guest any time soon.