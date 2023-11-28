‘Shark Tank’ Star Judge Leaving Show

This entrepreneur is calling it quits after the 16th season.

Billionaire businessman, Mark Cuban, 65, has announced that he will be leaving ABC’s hit series, Shark Tank, after the completion of its 16th season.

On a recent “All the Smoke” podcast episode on Showtime, Cuban shared that he’s planning to say goodbye to the other “sharks” on the show—Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary. The show is currently in its 15th season.

IMDb

“Next year, our 16th year, is gonna be my last year, so I got one more year to go,” Cuban explained to hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

The network has yet to comment on the matter.

Following the announcement, Cuban has remained tightlipped when asked to provide additional details surrounding his decision to move on from Shark Tank.

Cuban joined the show in its third season after making a guest appearance as an investor in season two.

ABC

“We’ve trained multiple generations of entrepreneurs that if somebody can come from Iowa or Sacramento or wherever, and show up on the carpet of Shark Tank and show their business and get a deal, it’s going to inspire generations of kids,” the Cost Plus Drugs founder said.

Cuban also shared how he pays close attention to body language and seeks ideas that he wishes he had thought of when deciding what to invest in on the show.

“When someone walks in Shark Tank, you can tell if they are trying too hard,” he said. “I have this rule: The longer the back story, the worse the deal.”

If Mark Cuban truly is leaving the show, who do you think should replace him?