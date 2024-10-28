Shaquille O’Neal Slammed for Wild Comments About WNBA Star Angel Reese

Not the publicity he’s looking for, Shaquille O’Neal is being slammed for his recent, wildly cringy comments about WNBA star Angel Reese.

While appearing on Reese’s Unapologetic Angel podcast on Thursday, Oct. 24, Shaq made comments about the outfit the WNBA player wore while attending the “Wild ’N Out” event in Chicago earlier this month.

“Imagine you in them same little ass shorts you had on at the ‘Wild ‘N Out’ show dunking. You know how many T-shirts you gon’ sell? You trippin’,” Shaquille O’Neal stated, referring to the blue shorts Angel Reese wore. The piece of clothing had noticeably exposed the lower half of basketball player’s buttocks.



“Them same little ass shorts you had on at ‘Wild ‘n Out’ … I’m just saying,” the NBA legend continued.

Ready to change the subject, Reese stated, “OK, all right, all right, all right.”

Reese Angel previously opened up earlier this year about Shaquille O’Neal being like a father figure to her. He’s super inspiring to me. He’s so genuine, he’s been there for me through tough times,” she told USA Today. “He just gets it, and there’s not a more perfect person for me to be tight with.”

She then said, “We have fun, and if I need anything, he would help me … and he would do that even if I never played basketball again. He doesn’t care about me as a player, he cares about me as a person.”

Of course, it didn’t take long for critics to react to the comments, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to slam Shaq. “Shaq sexualizing Angel Reese when he’s 30 years her senior and has kids older than her,” one critic stated.

Another critic declared, “I don’t want NO man around me who acts like Shaq did with Angel. Imma call you out, tell you you a creepy, nasty mfr, and we can fight abt it if necessary. I’m tired of being embarrassed by you troglodyte ass knee crows.”

A fellow X user stated the criticism was a long time coming. ”I’m glad people are recognizing Shaq’s creepy and perverted behavior. What I don’t like is some people following up with ‘Well if Angel dresses like that what does she expect.’ She can dress sexy and still not want to be sexually harassed.”

Others attempted to defend Shaquille O’Neal and the comments he made towards Angel Reese. “I don’t see the problem with what Shaq said. Angel Reese carries herself like a sex symbol instead of a respectable professional athlete, so as a result, that’s how she is going to get treated. It’s really that simple.”