Shady Source Explains How Shakira Is Supposedly Handling $15M Tax Fraud Case

Shakira is in big trouble. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is facing tax evasion prosecution in Spain. How’s she holding up? One report purports to have the inside scoop.

‘Prison For Shakira?’

According to In Touch, Shakira is staring down an eight-year prison sentence in her upcoming trial for alleged tax evasion. She faces charges over failing to pay the Spanish government about $15 million from 2012 to 2014, and prosecutors want to fine her another $24 million. Shakira’s already rejected one settlement made by the government.

“Obviously, she’s terrified, and this couldn’t come at a worse time,” a source reveals. “Her 11-year relationship with Gerard Piqué just fell apart… but she’s confident justice will prevail.”

Stating The Painfully Obvious

We would argue there’s never a good time to go on trial for tax evasion, but in the wake of a public split certainly isn’t ideal. The lion’s share of this story is spent reviewing Shakira’s ugly legal situation. The prosecution wants $24 million and an eight-year sentence. The review of her situation, as far as those details go, from In Touch is accurate.

Where we start to take issue is when the so-called source starts to discuss how Shakira feels. If you were facing eight years in a Spanish prison, how would you feel? You don’t need any insider access to know Shakira’s probably feeling scared. This is akin to quoting an all-knowing insider to say it gets hot during the summer: It’s so obvious you don’t need to do it.

For what it’s worth, Shakira sounds ready to fight these charges. She didn’t live in Spain during the years in question, and her legal team argues she has no debts to the Spanish government. Her legal representatives released a statement that said Shakira “is fully confident of her innocence” and that the case is “a total violation of her rights.”

In Touch is trying to trick you into thinking it has insiders close to Shakira. In reality, it can’t even say what country she’s in right now. One would expect her to be scared, so this story need not exist in its current misleading form. An update on her trial would have sufficed, but since there are none yet, this tabloid just made up the rest.

Many Alleged Tax Evaders

Shakira is now in some bizarre company. She stares down tax evasion charges just as L. Ron Hubbard once did. Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley was investigated for tax evasion as well. In 2013, even Stephen Baldwin pled guilty to charges of tax evasion. Heaven only knows what will become of Shakira in her upcoming case.

