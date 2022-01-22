Shailene Woodley Allegedly Broke Up With Aaron Rodgers For Being ‘Too Jealous And Controlling,’ Anonymous Source Says

Are Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers through? One report says they’ve broken up before the wedding. Gossip Cop investigates.

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley ‘Over Already’?

According to OK!, Rodgers and Woodley are splitting up just one year after going public. Woodley decided to leave the Packers quarterback right before his birthday. “She felt Aaron can be too jealous and controlling,” a source says.

The two had committed to freedom at the start of their relationship, but Rodgers couldn’t stomach it. “Aaron started making a big deal out of Shailene having guy friends, even though those relationships were totally platonic,” the insider explains. Woodley, however, has apparently already moved on. A source concludes, “Shailene is a free spirit, and can’t be with someone who tries to cage her in.”

What’s Going On With Their Relationship?

Neither Shailene Woodley nor Aaron Rodgers has felt the need to deny this rumor. Woodley isn’t a big social media user, and Rodgers is a little preoccupied with the NFL playoffs to focus on Instagram. Both are freely exploring their worlds at the moment, but we do have a hint that they’re still together.

This tabloid says the two broke up around Rodgers’ birthday, which is on December 2. At the end of the month, he spoke to People about his future in Green Bay. This outlet is far more reputable than OK!, and it still says he and Woodley are engaged. Rodgers is doing tons of press for the NFL these days, and so he’s had ample opportunity to reveal his relationship status.

The story itself is all pretty shady. How could any source know about Rodgers’ attitude towards Woodley’s male friends? Unless Woodley or someone in her inner circle is tattling, then this is impossible to know. Real friends would never talk to a magazine such as this. Aside from these so-called sources, the tabloid can’t provide any proof of Rodgers’ controlling behavior whatsoever.

Other Bogus Stories

OK! is no stranger to announcing breakups that didn’t happen. It regularly claims Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are calling it quits, yet they’re still together. The same goes for Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, who are still married despite what this outlet published in 2021.

Gossip Cop has also busted many stories about controlling folks. Rodgers is in some stellar company now: Priyanka Chopra, Eva Mendes, and Cindy Crawford were all called controlling by OK! too. It’s just a trope and nothing more. If Woodley and Rodgers do split up, you’ll see it plastered everywhere and not relegated to an unreliable tabloid.

