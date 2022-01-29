Shailene Woodley Allegedly Broke Up With Aaron Rodgers After He Refused To Retire From The NFL, Latest Rumor Says

Are Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers a thing of the past? One report says his refusal to retire brought the engagement to an end. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Over Already!’

According to Star, Woodley and Rodgers have called off their engagement. “They didn’t even spend Christmas together and the wedding is off,” a source explains. The two apparently had a major fight on his birthday on December 2, and Woodley is rather sad about it. An insider says, “Shailene says Aaron is just too jealous and controlling for it to work.”

The two wanted a relationship with loads of freedom, the source explains, but Rodgers thought she had too many male friends. Another insider blames the split on Rodgers’ career: “Shailene was hoping he’d retire from the NFL to work on the relationship.” When faced with an ultimatum, Rodgers chose his passion over his fiancee, the tipster concludes.

What’s Really Going On With Aaron Rodgers

For just a few weeks more, Aaron Rodgers is the reigning NFL MVP. He’s still an elite quarterback good enough to lead a questionable Packers squad into the playoffs. There’s no reason Shailene Woodley could have expected him to leave his career for her, nor would that fit the Divergent star’s reputation at all.

This story is totally false because Woodley and Rodgers haven’t broken up. People, a far more trustworthy source of information than this tabloid, reports that Woodley and Rodgers “agree to disagree” about politics. A source says, “She is not someone whose mind you can change, so Aaron hasn’t even tried.” This story would not exist if they’d broken up, so they must still be together.

As for the Christmas bit, Woodley isn’t Christian. “My religion is the Earth…I believe in trees,” she once said. Rodgers is an atheist, saying in 2020 “I don’t know how you can believe in a God.” While it’s totally possible for them to celebrate the holiday anyway, why would they prioritize Christmas when it’s not their worldview?

Other Tall Tales

If this bogus story isn’t enough, Star has proven once before that it has no insight into Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley’s personal lives. In June, it claimed they were ready to start a family. It doesn’t look like the wedding has happened yet, nor does the Fault In Our Stars actor appear eager to have kids.

This tabloid has a pattern of promising breakups that don’t happen. Reese Witherspoon, Bill Clinton, and Miranda Lambert are all still wed despite what Star has reported. If you see a split plastered on its cover, that probably means the couple is doing just fine.

