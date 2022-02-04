Shailene Woodley Allegedly Broke Up With Aaron Rodgers Over Fights About Jealousy And Retiring From The NFL, Rumors Say

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers never had the best mouthfeel. They come from different worlds and are both outspoken in their own right. Rumors are floating around about Woodley calling it quits last December.

What made Woodley supposedly pull the plug? Reported reasons range from Rodgers’ refusal to retire to his bad attitude. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has encountered explaining why this star-crossed couple supposedly couldn’t last.

The Blowout Fight

Per the National Enquirer, Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have called off the wedding because of a huge fight. Woodley “ended things,” an insider said. “She says Aaron is just too jealous and controlling for it to ever work.” Woodley apparently turned to the stars for guidance and decided she and Rodgers weren’t “cosmically compatible.”

Rodgers was supposedly angry because he felt Woodley had too many male friends. “Anyone who knows Shailene knows she speaks her mind. She’s sorry it didn’t work out, but she can’t be with someone who tries to cage her,” an insider concluded. “She made a decision to make the change, and it’s over now.”

Did Woodley really pull the plug? We looked into Rodgers’ rough December here.

Too Jealous And Controlling

A similar story appeared in OK!, which reported that Woodley left Rodgers because “she felt Aaron can be too jealous and controlling,” a source explained. Rodgers apparently just couldn’t wrap his head around Woodley spending time with other men. “Aaron started making a big deal out of Shailene having guy friends, even though those relationships were totally platonic,” an insider said. His jealousy grew too much for her to handle, so the Fault in Our Stars actress dumped him.

Was Rodgers really too controlling? Did he subscribe to When Harry Met Sally’s toxic ideology too much? We broke down Woodley’s alleged reasoning here.

Refused To Retire

Star echoed the reports about control issues, saying that the wedding is off because Aaron Rodgers refused to let go. He never accepted Shailene Woodley for who she was and refused to change his life for her, an insider explained. “Shailene was hoping he’d retire from the NFL to work on the relationship,” the source revealed. Since Rodgers refuses to retire, Woodley is refusing to stick around. It didn’t matter how good he was at football, she wanted him to quit for her and his refusal cost him a wedding.

What does Rodgers’ NFL career have to do with anything? Did Woodley really expect the reigning NFL MVP to quit his job for her? Here’s what we know about Rodgers’ future in romance and football.

