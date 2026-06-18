‘Sesame Street’ Actor Dies in Amsterdam: Wim T. Schippers Was 83

Dutch actor, artist, writer, and television producer Wim T. Schippers, best known to generations of viewers as the Dutch voice of Ernie on Sesame Street, has died in Amsterdam at the age of 83.

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Schippers died on June 10 in his hometown of Amsterdam, according to announcements released by his foundation and reported by Dutch media. The foundation confirmed his death and said he was 83 years old.

A towering figure in Dutch culture, Schippers built a career that spanned more than six decades and crossed television, radio, theater, visual art, and voice acting. While international audiences may know him primarily for his work on Sesame Street, he held a unique place in the Netherlands as an influential and often unconventional creative force.

Wim T. Shippers Voiced Many Of The Muppets

Schippers provided the Dutch voice of Ernie from the launch of the Dutch version of Sesame Street in 1976. He also voiced other well-known Muppet characters, including Kermit the Frog and Count von Count. His long-running partnership with fellow performer Paul Haenen, the Dutch voice of Bert, became a beloved part of the program and helped shape generations of Dutch children’s television.

Beyond children’s programming, Schippers became known for groundbreaking and often controversial television productions. Beginning in the 1960s, he worked in radio and television and later created absurdist programs for Dutch public broadcaster VPRO. Characters such as Barend Servet and Sjef van Oekel became cultural touchstones in the Netherlands.

Schippers also earned recognition as a visual artist. One of his best-known works, the “Pindakaasvloer” (“Peanut Butter Floor”), attracted widespread attention and eventually entered the collection of Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen.

Tributes from Dutch media and cultural organizations have highlighted the breadth of Schippers’ contributions to entertainment and the arts. His work as a performer, writer, director and artist left a lasting mark on Dutch popular culture, while his portrayal of Ernie made him a familiar voice to generations of children.

Schippers is survived by a legacy that spans television, radio, art and children’s entertainment.