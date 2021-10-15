Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian On Brink Of Divorce?

Are Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian about to split up? Eagle-eyed observers believe the couples’ Instagram accounts contains clues of dysfunction. We investigate the rumor.

Unfollows her Husband?

MediaTakeOut reports that Williams has been caught unfollowing her husband on Instagram. If this is true, it would indicate some serious strife at home the often disputed blog insinuated. The outlet searched for “Serena” on Ohanian’s following section and likewise searched for “Alexis” on Serena’s. It found that Ohanian only follows Williams brands, and Williams only follows their daughter’s page.

Factually Inaccurate

An incredibly easy way to see if one person follows another on Instagram is to simply follow one account, then check the other. The site will tell you which pages you follow are following someone else. With this in mind, following Williams then bouncing to Ohanian’s page reveals… that she still follows him.

The same holds true in the opposite direction, so this story is completely false. Not only that, but you don’t need to scroll terribly far on Williams’ page to find some family photos.

The same goes for Ohanian’s page. Not only did MTO not do their due diligence, but apparently they can’t even browse Instagram either.

Unfollowing is a pretty good way to tell if celebrities are feuding, but it’s public information. This means when, say, Danica Patrick unfollowed Aaron Rodgers, it convinced the public that the two had broken up. Fans notice these things very quickly. In February, Joe Biden unfollowed Chrissy Teigen on Twitter, and everyone immediately took note, including Teigen herself.

All of this is to say that if Williams and Ohanian were unfollowing Instagram, then there would be more eyeballs than just MTO’s on it. Furthermore, social media is an intricate landscape, so you’d have to check Twitter, Reddit, and any other social platforms to see if the two were ghosting across the board. Nothing of the sort happened, so this story was far-fetched to begin with.

Other Tall Tales

It seems like MTO is wrong more often than it’s right. In 2018, it claimed Ariana Grande was pregnant with Pete Davidson’s baby. She personally cleared up the rumor. That same summer, it promised Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would get divorced, but they didn’t go to court for another few years.

As for Williams, Gossip Cop once debunked a story about her facing John McEnroe in a Tennis match. That never happened, nor did Ohanian ever have an affair with Meghan Markle. Tabloids routinely miss the mark where Ohanian and Williams are concerned.