Secret Service Agent Assigned to Vice President JD Vance’s Team Placed On Leave Following Alleged Security Leak

A Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President JD Vance’s team has been placed on leave following an alleged security leak.

Videos by Suggest

According to The New York Post, the Secret Service agent was placed on leave after he was caught on video sharing sensitive details about his position to a woman, who recorded the video for James O’Keefe’s media company.

In a video O’Keefe posted on X, the agent spoke about how Vance and his family are protected.

“In addition to past movements, the agent revealed future travel plans, sometimes days in advance,” O’Keefe stated.

The Project Veritas founder further revealed that the Secret Service agent had sent images from Air Force Two. This was while he was on board with the vice president.

“Despite acknowledging that he signed paperwork prohibiting the disclosure of sensitive information,” O’Keefe pointed out. “The Secret Service agent repeatedly shared details with someone he believed was a casual romantic interest.”

The Secret Service agent was also heard criticizing the Trump administration. He stated in the video that he actually voted for Joe Biden. The agent also said he didn’t like the current administration’s immigration policy.

“I don’t understand why they’re covering their faces,” he said about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. “I don’t agree with that at all… They’re deploying tactics that shouldn’t be deployed.”

Also on the video were text messages from the Secret Service agent. He told the woman that he was heading to Ohio with Vance “for like 4-5 days.” This was right before Vance’s Ohio residence was vandalized.

The Secret Service Identifies the Secret Service Agent

The agency released a statement, revealing that the agent, identified as Tomas Escotto, had his security clearance suspended. He also does not have access to the agency facilities and systems pending an investigation.

“The US Secret Service has no tolerance for any behavior that could potentially compromise the safety, privacy, or trust of our protectees,” Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn shared with The New York Post. “The US Secret Service has also issued an order for all personnel to retake the agency’s required anti-espionage training in order to ensure employees are aware of the threats posed by individuals aiming to exploit agency employees for information about our protective operations.”

Quinn said the Secret Service “deeply apologizes” to Vice President JD Vance and his family for violating their trust and privacy.

“The faith our protectees place in this agency is not something the US Secret Service takes lightly,” Quinn stated. “And we are committed to taking the necessary actions to ensure that a similar breach of standards does not occur again.”

Vance has not issued a statement about the security incident. His spokesperson referred questions to the Secret Service.