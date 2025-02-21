Search Launched After Woman, 23, Goes Missing on Run

The search for a missing 23-year-old English woman has entered its third day, with mountain rescue teams joining after she vanished in sub-zero temperatures.

Videos by Suggest

Jenny Hall was last seen departing her home in Tow Law, County Durham, shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18th, per the BBC. Her red Ford Focus was discovered on Wednesday, parked along the B6278 road between Eggleston and Stanhope.

If you are in County Durham UK can you share this please? JENNY Hall has been missing from Tow Law since yesterday. She was reported missing at 9pm.

It is believed she was on her way to Barnard castle #MissingPerson #CountyDurham pic.twitter.com/Lh2jzCTBun — MummyisTired (@MummyisT) February 19, 2025

Durham Constabulary reported that Hall, a 6ft tall, long-distance runner with long dark hair, was last seen wearing a blue hoodie featuring a John Deere logo and dark jogging bottoms. Police suspect that Hall may have been traveling toward the Barnard Castle area when she departed from her home in her red Ford Focus.

Meanwhile, police reported conducting a broader search across the Teesdale area.

“We would like to thank the public for their continuing support in the search,” a spokesman for the force explained, per The Sun.

The Massive Search for the 23-Year-Old Woman Includes 30 Trained Rescuers and 3 Search Dogs

The Teesdale and Weardale Search and Mountain Rescue Team (TWSMRT) carried out a large search across the moorland between Eggleston and Stanhope on Wednesday. A spokesperson said the operation, now in its third day, includes over 30 trained rescuers and three search dogs working hard to cover the challenging terrain.

Jenny Hall 23 years old is missing, last seen leaving her home in Barracks Farm, Tow Law, just after 3pm on Tuesday (February 18) !!!! pic.twitter.com/5JPNMgOQaA — emmy🤍 (@youmemmatsix) February 20, 2025

Police also expressed their gratitude to the Rurali community group for their support in the ongoing search for the missing 23-year-old.

“We would like to thank the public for their continuing support in the search,” Durham Police said, per The Sun.

“Anyone who believes they may have seen Jenny or has any relevant information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately on 999,” the department added.

However, the department urged individuals not to try and assist as it could “hamper the systematic search.”