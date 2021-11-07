Sean Penn Struggling To Accept Divorce, Blames Himself?

Was Sean Penn “punched in the gut” when his wife, Leila George, hit him with divorce papers? According to one tabloid, Penn isn’t handling the divorce well and blames himself for the separation. Gossip Cop investigates the story to see what’s really going on.

Is Sean Penn Refusing To Accept Divorce From Leila George?

According to the National Enquirer, Sean Penn can’t believe Leila George wants a divorce after only a year of marriage. Sources claim Penn “is blaming himself for his marriage failing, and he’s pretty down about it.”

In fact, one insider says Penn is refusing “to believe it’s over” because he’s apparently “still wearing his wedding ring.” However, insiders close to the actor note there’s a “fat chance” George will ever get back together with him.

Regarding what caused the divorce, insiders allege Penn’s busy work schedule drove George to the edge. “Truth is, he took on all these projects and movies and didn’t have much time for Leila.” With all the time spent apart, George finally “got fed up” with Penn.

The source also adds that George wanted to start a family, which Penn was against, as another factor that caused the divorce. “It was important to Leila to start a family with Sean, but he was done with all that,” the insider remarks.

Is Sean Penn Okay?

So, was the National Enquirer correct in saying Sean Penn is currently struggling to accept his divorce? While it’s impossible to know Penn’s true feelings at the moment, Gossip Cop isn’t going to take the word of an unreliable tabloid. However, Penn was recently spotted in Los Angeles with friends Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin, so we assume he’s doing fine. Penn’s wedding ring seemed to absent as well.

The tabloid gives a couple of reasons for why George wanted to divorce Penn, all of which are utter speculation at this point. Even the outlet that broke the news, TMZ, didn’t list a reason for the divorce. So instead of believing Penn is blaming himself, Gossip Cop will wait until the court documents reveal what’s really going on between Penn and George.

Shaky Coverage Of Divorce Rumors From This Tabloid

Another reason Gossip Cop is having difficulty believing the National Enquirer‘s latest take on Penn and George is its history reporting on divorces. For example, over the summer, the magazine claimed Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy were still “fighting over stuff” months after the divorce was finalized. However, Gossip Cop noted that because the divorce was finalized, no extra negotiations could be made. Olsen’s lawyer even stated, “Everything is resolved,” back in January, but the outlet disregarded the truth.