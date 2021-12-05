Scott Disick Allegedly Got $2 Million Deal From Kris Jenner For Outburst Over Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker, Anonymous Source Says

Did Kris Jenner pay Scott Disick to stir up drama over Kourtney Kardashian‘s engagement to Travis Barker? One tabloid claims it was all to get Disick on the Kardashian’s new Hulu series. Here’s what we know.

Scott Disick Gets ‘Big Payday’ From New Kardashian Series?

A recent edition of Star reports Scott Disick is rolling in cash after re-inserting himself into the Kardashian family’s drama. Apparently, the reality TV star negotiated a big pay raise for his return to the family’s TV empire. One source attests Disick and Kris Jenner hammered out a deal worth around $2 million. “Taking into account endorsements and appearances, that’s about four times what he was paid per season of KUWTK,” an insider reveals.

Barker reportedly made himself appealing to the new show’s producers by giving them his exclusive reaction to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement. “As Scott is receiving a huge paycheck, all the juicy details are being saved for the series,” the tipster dishes. “It’s part of his contract to remain tight-lipped until the episodes air.”

But that isn’t all Disick is bringing to the table. Sources reveal Disick also caught his breakup from 20-year-old Amelia Hamlin on camera as well. “Kris isn’t stupid,” the snitch explains. “Drama follows Scott and his off-the-wall personality. The series wouldn’t be the same without him.”

Scott Disick Had A ‘Meltdown’ Over Kourtney Kardashian’s Engagement?

This story seems extremely unlikely. First of all, Disick would likely still have a role on the new Hulu series regardless of his feelings about Kourtney and Barker’s relationship. Disick is still the father of Kourtney’s three children, so his presence on the show would be hard to avoid.

Besides, everyone got a glimpse of his true feelings about Kourtney’s relationship when Kourtney’s ex Younes Bendjima leaked a private message from Disick back in August. In the message, Disick criticized his ex’s PDA session with Barker, writing “Yo is this chick ok!?????” From the looks of it, Disick doesn’t need any financial motivation to criticize Kourtney and Barker.

And while all reality shows turn up the drama while the cameras are rolling, we have no reason to believe Jenner told Disick to have a “meltdown” for the show. This report is just baseless speculation, and there’s no evidence to support it.

The Tabloid On Scott Disick

We wouldn’t trust anything Star has to say about Disick. Not long ago, the outlet claimed Disick was “scared” of Travis Barker. Then the magazine reported Disick was dating Amelia Hamlin to get on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The tabloid even alleged Disick worried his kids like Barker more than him. Obviously, Star isn’t reliable when it comes to the reality TV star.

