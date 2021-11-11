Scientology Allegedly Keeping Tom Cruise From Finding A Girlfriend, Suspicious Source Claimed

Is Tom Cruise struggling to find love? Around this time last year, one tabloid claimed his devotion to Scientology had severely hindered his love life. Let’s take another look at the rumor.

Twelve months ago, Woman’s Day reported Tom Cruise was struggling to get a girlfriend. After three failed marriages, the magazine decided the actor was “plagued by an undeniable love curse.” And of course, that curse was named Scientology. Cruise had been a member of the church for decades, and the outlet explained that it had done more harm than good to his love life.

“Tom’s religion is a huge problem when it comes to him finding love,” a source dished at the time. “Not only does it put off a lot of women, but the expectation on whoever he married to become the ‘crown princess’ of Scientology is limiting his options.” And yet, the insider said Cruise was undeterred, insisting he wouldn’t “drop the church for love.” The tipster concluded, “He knows it’s hard enough to find a person when you have his fame, but throwing his polarising religion into the mix he’s figured it’s just not going to happen for him.”

The Truth About Tom Cruise’s Dating Life

First of all, it’s worth mentioning that Tom Cruise has had little trouble finding love in the past. The very fact that he’s been married three times shows that his religion hasn’t always been a deal-breaker when it comes to love. But even if he had decided that his religion was more important than finding a girlfriend, that’s totally his choice. This magazine has no right to intimate details about his dating life.

But to make this story even less likely, the magazine published a report only a couple of months earlier claiming Cruise was striking up a romance with his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell. So, what’s the truth then? Was he dating his co-star or was he swearing off love? Our guess is neither, and the tabloid was just desperately trying to create drama out of Cruise’s relatively quiet love life.

The Tabloid On Tom Cruise

And Woman’s Day‘s reporting on Cruise hasn’t improved in the last year. Earlier this year, the tabloid claimed Cruise was selling his home because he was desperate for cash. Then the magazine alleged Cruise was living a “lonely” life and his career was “fading.” And then the publication reported Cruise was desperately trying to keep John Travolta from leaving Scientology. Clearly, Woman’s Day isn’t reliable when it comes to Tom Cruise.