Scarlett Johansson Allegedly Told Colin Jost To Quit ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Gossip Said

Did Scarlett Johansson ask Colin Jost to quit Saturday Night Live when they first got married? Around this time last year, one tabloid claims the “Weekend Update” anchor considered leaving the show. Let’s take another look at the rumor.

Scarlett Johansson ‘Pushed’ Colin Jost To Quit ‘SNL’?

Twelve months ago, the National Enquirer reported Scarlett Johansson wanted her husband, Colin Jost, to “just say no” to Saturday Night Live and leave the show behind. But it wasn’t because she needed him at home. Instead, she truly believed that Jost was just too good for the show, and it was time that he moves on to bigger, better things.

“[She] totally believes in him and is encouraging him to follow his dreams,” an insider mused, insisting Jost was better for “developing and writing and even acting” on his own projects. “The three-minute sketches he has been doing on SNL were exciting to write, but it is time for a change!”

Does Colin Jost Plan To Leave ‘SNL’?

Here’s the thing: Colin Jost has worked on SNL for over 16 years, and he’s probably considered moving on from the show. He hinted as much in his memoir, A Very Punchable Face, when he revealed he made a deal with the producers that he’d stick around until after the 2020 election. Of course, the election came and went, and Jost is still in his “Weekend Update” chair most Saturday nights.

But that’s not to say Jost isn’t still thinking about leaving. It’s totally possible that he’s on his way out, but the only one that knows for sure is Jost. We’re sure Scarlett Johansson will support Jost in whatever he chooses to do, and we doubt she’s pushing him in any direction he isn’t comfortable with. Truly, we aren’t sure what the future holds for Jost, but it doesn’t look like this tabloid has any better idea.

What we do know is that Johansson and Jost welcomed their first child together just last summer. And still, Jost returned for the latest season of SNL after becoming a father. Clearly, if Jost was under too much pressure to quit the show he would have done so by now. We’re sure Jost makes his own decisions about his career, and whatever changes he does or doesn’t decide to make will be in his own time.

The Tabloids On Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost

This certainly isn’t the only rumor about Jost and Johansson that turned out to be nonsense. Not long after this report was published, Woman’s Day claimed Jost and Johansson were “over” due to his insecurities. Then Star claimed Jost and Johansson’s marriage was in trouble only a few months in. Obviously, none of these tabloids has any real insight into Jost and Johansson’s relationship.

