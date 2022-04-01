Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost Supposedly Avoiding Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Ignoring Their Calls, Unverified Report Says

Are Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson refusing to pick up the phone? One report says the two are doing whatever they can to avoid having dinner with Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Unimpressed With Kim’

Per OK!, Kardashian has welcomed Davidson into her clique with open arms, but his friends aren’t willing to do the same. Insiders say his SNL chums don’t think Kardashian is a good match for Davidson. “Most of them are actually worried for Pete… I mean, every guy that’s ever dated the women in her family has landed in the dumpster.”

Friends are apparently just concerned about where this relationship could lead Davidson, while Johansson and Jost want nothing to do with the pair, an insider says. “There’s been talk about a double date, but that’s not happening,” the source explains. Fortunately, Davidson and Kardashian do seem to have some of his friends in their corner. A source says John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are “very much rooting for team Pete and Kim, but you can’t say that for the rest of the pack just yet.”

In The Dumpster?

It’s a bit unfair to treat the Kardashians as dangerous vixens who leave men “in the dumpster.” Her first husband Damon Thomas is a millionaire who remains focused on his career as a music producer. Kris Humphries had a respectable journeyman career in the NBA and is now a real estate agent.

Devin Booker and Travis Barker are doing fantastic amidst their romances with Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian respectively. Dating a Kardashian promises irrepressible media scrutiny, but it’s hardly a harbinger of doom.

Pete Davidson Rumors Abound

This story is very similar to another problematic story from the Globe. It claimed Davidson was Davidson was turning into a diva because he was spending time with his new girlfriend. Dating an uber-famous celebrity like Kim Kardashian is nothing new for Davidson, and there’s no sign his behavior on SNL is shifting because of her.

Lest we forget Davidson and Jost bought a Staten Island Ferry together, so they’re obviously close friends. Jost and Johansson live a very private life and Kardashian lives half a country away in California, so you shouldn’t expect these four to pal around. That does not mean there’s any bad blood.

Other Hit Pieces

This is the same tabloid that announced Jost and Johansson were calling off their wedding. They didn’t. It also claimed Davidson was getting pushed off SNL by his castmates. If Davidson was really a burden on set, then Lorne Michaels would not have him around. He seems to be very well-liked by everyone not named Kanye West.

More Stories From Suggest