Sketchy Insider Says Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost Supposedly Living ‘Separate Lives’ Amid Apparent Trust Issues

Are Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson drifting apart? One tabloid claims that the couple’s careers are pulling them in opposite directions, and it’s starting to breed some distrust. Let’s investigate the latest gossip surrounding the famous couple.

Colin Jost And Scarlett Johansson ‘Under Pressure’?

During Saturday Night Live‘s off-season, Colin Jost has been traveling the U.S. on a comedy tour. In the meantime, his wife of two years Scarlett Johansson has been busy filming My Mother’s Wedding in England. And according to a recent report from Life & Style, the distance is starting to wear on the famous couple. Apparently, old trust issues are starting to resurface for Johansson.

“Colin’s always had a reputation for being a flirt,” an insider explains. “Scarlett prides herself on having a modern attitude toward marriage, claiming it doesn’t bother her, but she also doesn’t want to be embarrassed.” The magazine notes that Johansson has been divorced twice before, so she’s determined to hold on to Jost, the source attests. “This is the first time they’re dealing with being so far apart while working,” the tipster confides. “It’s definitely weighing on Scarlett.”

Scarlett Johansson Worried About ‘Flirt’ Colin Jost?

While this is one of those stories we can’t precisely dispute outright, we’re happy to provide a bit of context that sheds this whole tale in a different light. First of all, Jost isn’t touring the whole U.S. this summer. He is going on a brief 12-show tour around New England and southeast Canada. But mostly, he’s going to stick close to his and Johansson’s New York digs—and that’s for one important reason.

As Jost recently told ET, his job is to hold down the fort and take care of their son Cosmo. Jost explained that after Johansson found out he’d be spending a week at Lake Tahoe for a golf tournament, she replied, “Get home right after this. Why are you away for a whole week?… Our baby’s almost 1, you can’t go out for a week.”

Obviously, Johansson’s main priority is her children. And since she’s having to spend some time away from home, we’re sure she’s just missing her family, not grilling Jost about his alleged “flirty” nature. And we’re willing to bet Johansson and Jost are going to reunite soon enough since their son turns 1 just next month.

The Tabloids On Colin Jost And Scarlett Johansson

We’ve encountered enough lies about Jost and Johansson to know them when we read them. For example, the National Enquirer once reported Johansson was forcing Jost to leave Saturday Night Live. Then Woman’s Day claimed Jost and Johansson nearly broke up over his “insecurity.” And most recently, Life & Style claimed Jost was one of the most henpecked men in Hollywood. Clearly, these tabloids are just grasping at straws when it comes to the private lives of Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson.

