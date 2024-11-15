‘Scalding’ Hot Tea Spill on Flight Leaves Passenger With ‘Highly Unsightly’ Disfigured Privates

A Philadelphia flyer reportedly suffered burns on his frank and beans after spilling hot tea on his lap during a Frontier Airlines flight.

Sean Miller was returning home from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina when he accidentally spilled a “scalding” drink that was filled to the brim. This incident resulted in “highly unsightly and embarrassing discoloration” on his penis and scrotum, as well as “significantly decreased sensation” in his penis, according to the federal lawsuit.

Upon the plane’s arrival in Philadelphia on September 20, an ambulance was waiting for 56-year-old Miller. He was quickly transported to the burn center at Jefferson Medical Hospital to receive treatment for severe third-degree burns.

Miller’s attorney, Adam S. Barrist, detailed his client’s allegedly agonizing ordeal.

“Due to the tightly-situated plane seat configuration, Mr. Miller was unable to get up from his seat after the spill. Instead, [he] was trapped in agonizing pain while his body was being burnt,” Barrist explained to the Independent.

According to a lawsuit filed on Sunday in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Miller also experienced a herniated disc while enduring “agonizing” pain in the confined environment.

However, Miller’s issues with his privates aren’t just cosmetic.

Barrist told the outlet that his client “has been encountering sexual dysfunction” and “lack of self-esteem” ever since the spilled tea.

The Flyer Claims the Tea was Served ‘Scalding’ Hot and Without a Lid

Miller requested hot tea during cabin service. However, he alleges that the “scalding” water was served to him in a highly negligent manner. He claims it was filled to the brim, at an unreasonably high temperature, and without any lid, per the lawsuit.

He then accidentally spilled the drink between his legs.

Miller asserts that he has experienced significant physical and mental pain and anguish since the incident. He also alleges it’s a suffering that will likely persist far into the future.

Alongside the burns, he reports suffering from pinched and damaged nerves, neck pain, embarrassment, and emotional distress. He was also left with “strains, sprains, disc bulges, and disc herniations throughout his body. The extent of which is presently unknown.”

According to the lawsuit, Miller had to take time off work to address his injuries, resulting in “substantial” medical expenses. He claims that Frontier Airlines “had a duty” to serve him the tea “in a safe manner that would not expose him to potential injury and disfigurement.”

Miller is pursuing $150,000 in damages to compensate for his injuries.