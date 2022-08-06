Show Gossip Says Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager Supposedly Forcing Hoda Kotb Out For MSNBC Replacement

Are Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager scheming to get Hoda Kotb kicked from the Today show? One tabloid claims the longtime anchor is in danger of being replaced by another MSNBC anchor. Let’s investigate the latest gossip surrounding the beloved morning show.

Savannah Guthrie ‘Can’t Stand’ Hoda Kotb?

Per the National Enquirer, Savannah Guthrie is tired of sharing the screen with co-host Hoda Kotb. According to the article, Guthrie is trying to get Kotb booted from the show in whatever way she can. “Savannah runs the show,” the tipster spills. “Hoda’s been pushed to the side.” Apparently, Guthrie has even been blocking Kotb’s efforts to get Kathie Lee Gifford back on the show, replacing Jenna Bush Hager.

RELATED: Show Rumor Says Mayim Bialik Apparently Refusing To Allow Ken Jennings To Take Over ‘Jeopardy!

“Jenna is Savannah’s closest ally,” the spy dishes. “There was no way Savannah was going to let Kathie Lee back to team up with Hoda against her!” And sources say Guthrie is seeking out her own new addition to the show to be quickly installed once she gets rid of Kotb once and for all. Apparently, the lead anchor wants her friend, MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace, to replace Kotb.

“Nicolle and Savannah are old friends from their days together in Washington, and it was Jenna’s father, President George W. Bush, who’d hired Nicolle as communications director at the White House,” the snitch confides. “The three of them couldn’t be tighter.”

‘Hoda Here Today, Nicolle Tomorrow’?

This magazine desperately wants readers to believe Savannah Guthrie secretly despises Hoda Kotb. But this is a wildly inaccurate claim that we’ve debunked countless times. Despite the tabloids’ many attempts to invent a feud between Kotb and Guthrie, they just keep proving everyone wrong. Back in March, the co-anchors gave an interview to Good Housekeeping about their bond as working mothers.

Then, there are these adorable photos Guthrie posted back in June captioned, “I love everything about these pics… and everything about @hodakotb.”

And right now, we’re absolutely obsessed with this video of Guthrie dancing with Kotb and her two daughters.

There are countless other displays of their friendship where those came from. It’s really incredible that the magazine persists with these rumors despite having so little—nay, zero—supporting evidence. But, then again, it’s a painfully unoriginal cliche to pit the two female lead anchors of a popular show against each other. We know that we wouldn’t even be having this conversation if they were men, and we’re getting tired of rehashing this offensive rumor.

More ‘Today’ Gossip From The Tabloid

This is far from the first time we’ve dealt with this spiel from the National Enquirer. earlier this year, the outlet reported Guthrie was clashing with both Kotb and Hager behind the scenes. Then the magazine claimed Guthrie was driving Kotb off of the show with her controlling behavior. And most recently, the publication alleged Hager was the one trying to get Kotb fired. Clearly, the Enquirer isn’t in the loop when it comes to the Today show.

Similar Stories From Suggest