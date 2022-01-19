Savannah Guthrie Allegedly Controlling ‘Today’ Show ‘Like A Tyrant,’ Pushing Out Hoda Kotb, Anonymous Source Says

Is Savannah Guthrie calling the shots over at the Today show? One tabloid claims Guthrie plans to push Hoda Kotb out so she can reign over the beloved NBC morning show. Let’s take a look behind the scenes of Today.

Savannah Guthrie ‘Cracks The Whip’ At ‘Today’ Show?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Savannah Guthrie has gained full control over NBC’s Today show. Apparently, Guthrie climbed her way to the top after Matt Lauer left the show amid sexual harassment accusations back in 2017. “Savannah now has 100 percent say,” an insider reveals. And she plans to stop a recent plot for boosting ratings. First on the agenda was to bring back fan-favorite Kathie Lee Gifford, and then they wanted to kick Jenna Bush Hager to the curb.

“Jenna is Savannah’s best friend,” the tipster snitches. “There was no way Savannah was going to let that happen!” And since Gifford’s return has been squashed, her best friend and former co-anchor Hoda Kotb has accepted that she’s probably the next to go. Instead, the star has been shifting her focus to her fiance and their two daughters. “She also plans to adopt another baby soon and wants to spend more time with her children,” the snitch adds.

And Guthrie even used her recent birthday party to figure out who she can trust at NBC. Guthrie reportedly hosted a gathering of over 60 people at her New York mansion despite rising COVID numbers. “Nobody wanted to go because of coronavirus concerns, but nobody wants to upset Savannah,” the source insists. “She now has more power than Lauer or Katie Couric ever did! If you upset her, you’re not going to last very long at NBC!”

‘Power-Mad’ Guthrie Pushing Out Hoda Kotb?

There’s absolutely no evidence to support this story. While Savannah Guthrie has taken a more front-and-center role since Lauer’s departure, not much has changed at Today. Kotb has essentially become Guthrie’s co-anchor, so it doesn’t make sense that Guthrie would plan to push her out for seemingly no reason. It seems like the tabloid resents successful women and believes they must be plotting each other’s demise, but this just doesn’t seem to be the case for Guthrie and Kotb. In fact, judging from Guthrie’s Instagram profile, it seems like she and Kotb are good friends.

As for Guthrie’s birthday party, the tipster’s story is speculation at best. While it’s true the star hosted around 60 people at her birthday bash, sources say it was mostly close friends and family. Sure, a few of her coworkers probably made the list, but we seriously doubt she forced the entire NBC staff to attend the soiree.

More Network Drama From The Tabloid

This isn’t the first time the National Enquirer has invented drama for NBC. Not long ago, the outlet reported “snooty” Savannah Guthrie and “power-hungry” Jenna Bush Hager were creating a toxic work environment at the Today show. Then the magazine claimed Guthrie, Hager, and Kotb were all feuding with one another. And finally, the publication alleged Blake Shelton was being pushed out of The Voice, another popular NBC program. Obviously, the Enquirer doesn’t have any insight behind the scenes of NBC.

