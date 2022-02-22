Savannah Guthrie Allegedly ‘Constantly Bad-Mouthing’ Hoda Kotb Behind The Scenes At ‘Today,’ Pushing Her To Leave, Show Gossip Says

Is a feud brewing behind the scenes at NBC’s Today? One tabloid claims Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are constantly butting heads when the cameras are off. Here’s the latest network gossip from the tabloids.

‘Claws Out’ In NBC ‘Catfight’?

The latest edition of the National Enquirer reports tensions are growing behind the scenes at Today. Apparently, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are at each other’s throats, and the top brass at NBC may have to choose between them. “While it’s normal to hit some rough patches, there’s a feeling these two are a bad combo and it could be time to mix things up,” an insider divulges.

“Savannah may not be openly pushing to get Hoda fired, but her constant badmouthing behind the scenes is being construed that way. It’s undercutting Hoda’s confidence, especially since she’s already feeling low from being dumped by her fiance.” And Guthrie may have played a big role in Kotb’s recent breakup. “Word is Hoda felt so threatened, she put off her wedding time and again. She didn’t want to leave the studio to Savannah’s devious devices for even one day. At least that’s how people saw it,” the tipster snipes.

And apparently, Kotb’s ex-fiance, Joel Schiffman, finally had enough of her cold feet. Sources say he jumped ship over “Hoda’s reluctance to set a date and her busy work schedule.” But now, Kotb is more riled than ever. “The breakup has put Hoda on the edge and Savannah has been less than patient and supportive,” the snitch whispers. “If they can’t get their act together, then the network brass may have to take care of the situation themselves.”

Savannah Guthrie Feuding With Hoda Kotb?

While the tabloid boasts plenty of testimonies from unnamed “insiders,” we aren’t buying this story. Aside from the dubious word of these anonymous tipsters, we would have no reason to believe there’s any tension between Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. In fact, they seem like good friends. One look at Guthrie’s Instagram profile will tell you that she’s fond of Kotb, and it seems like the warm feelings go both ways.

Back in December, Kotb posted a sweet birthday message to Guthrie that read, “Happy 50th my sweet. Love to see you soar!” And Guthrie responded in the comments, “Love you dearest one. You’re my ‘fly or die’ forever.”

It’s obvious that the tabloid made up this story because it doesn’t believe that two successful women can share the same space without secretly resenting one another. But, from what we can tell, Guthrie and Kotb have always supported each other and enjoyed working together.

The Tabloid On ‘Today’ Show Drama

This isn’t the first time the National Enquirer has invented drama for the women at the Today show. Last summer, the outlet claimed Hoda Kotb was bragging to Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager about being invited to an important wedding. Then the tabloid reported catfighting between the co-stars was “ripping apart” the show. And finally, the publication alleged Guthrie was controlling Today “like a tyrant” and trying to push Kotb out. Obviously, the Enquirer isn’t reliable when it comes to the cast of the Today show.

