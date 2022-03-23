Savannah Guthrie Allegedly Clashing With Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager Behind The Scenes, Network Insider Claims

Are tensions growing behind the scenes of the Today show? One tabloid claims Savannah Guthrie made some enemies while rising through the ranks. Let’s see what secret feuds are brewing at the popular daytime news program.

Savannah Guthrie Wants To Be ‘Top Dog’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Savannah Guthrie is friendless over at the Today show. While the reporter has been a staple at the program for years, her “ambitious attitude” is apparently starting to rub people the wrong way. “Behind the scenes, she’s seen as a real pit bull,” one tipster confides. “She’s competitive as hell with other hosts, like Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, and she’s known to swipe the best stories for herself.”

The snitch recalls the time that Guthrie guest-hosted Jeopardy!, revealing that Guthrie bragged about being better at the job than the late Alex Trebek. The source insists that this kind of behavior is typical for Guthrie, and it hasn’t made her many friends. “People think she’s so self-centered,” the insider concludes.

Co-Workers Fed Up With Guthrie?

The tabloids have long fostered rumors of tension between Savannah Guthrie and her female co-workers, but why? Why is gossip media so convinced that Guthrie, Kotb, and Hager secretly hate each other? Let’s get to the bottom of it.

Back in 2017, controversy swarmed the Today show. It wasn’t just because of Matt Lauer’s dramatic exit, but it was also because, for the first time in history, Today would be co-anchored by two women. Before then, network morning shows almost always went with a male-female duo, so this change was virtually unheard of. But to everyone’s surprise, Guthrie and Kotb worked together effortlessly. Viewers loved their easy chemistry, and they set a new standard for network morning shows.

But that hasn’t stopped certain outlets with outdated views on gender roles from undermining both Guthrie and Kotb’s success. According to sexist tropes, there’s just no way Kotb and Guthrie could hold these powerful positions without secretly hating each other. These outlets live in a warped view of reality; it doesn’t take much digging to find out Kotb and Guthrie admire each other greatly.

Do Hoda Kotb And Savannah Guthrie Get Along?

In 2018, Guthrie and Kotb sat down with Parade for an interview about their working relationship. According to Kotb and Guthrie themselves, they have been friends for years. A decade ago, the two bonded in their tiny shared office, and they’ve been “like sisters” ever since. “We trust each other completely and we have each other’s back,” Guthrie explained. “We want the best for one another, and it shows.”

And Kotb gave Guthrie equal praise. “When you watch Savannah interview, it looks effortless,” Kotb remarked. “Her brain is very quick, so when she’s ready to run out of the gate, it’s like watching a symphony. One of my favorite traits in someone is a person who’s awesome but doesn’t all the way know it. I think that’s a big part of Savannah.”

The Tabloid On Savannah Guthrie And Hoda Kotb

So, with full context, let’s look at some of the stories the National Enquirer has published about Kotb and Guthrie over just the last few months. Back in January, the outlet reported Guthrie was controlling the Today show “like a tyrant” and planned to push Kotb out. The magazine also claimed that the show was being “ripped apart” by Kotb and Guthrie’s feud. And more recently, the publication alleged Guthrie was “constantly bad-mouthing” Kotb and pushing her to leave. Clearly, the Enquirer is determined to pit Guthrie and Kotb against each other.

