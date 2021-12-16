‘Saturday Night Live’ Gossip: Pete Davidson Called Out For Breaking Longtime ‘SNL’ Rule

Has Saturday Night Live had to crack down on cast members having relationships with hosts? One tabloid claims Pete Davidson‘s relationship with Kim Kardashian was the last straw. Here’s what we know about SNL‘s new rule.

‘SNL’ Makes New Rule For ‘Serial Casanova’ Pete Davidson?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Pete Davidson has wooed too many guests hosts at SNL. Apparently, Davidson’s unprofessional behavior has forced the show to crack down on relationships between hosts and cast members. “Inside 30 Rock, people have been hooking up for years, but professional behavior is not a laughing matter. Cast members need to remember that the show exists to make money for NBC, not to serve as a dating app!” an insider dishes.

Davidson certainly wasn’t the first cast member to cross a line with a host. Both Emma Stone and Scarlett Johansson met their now-spouses while they were hosts on the show. And who can forget that Davidson met his ex-fiancee, Ariana Grande, for the first time when she hosted SNL? It’s safe to say relationships between cast members and hosts hadn’t been an issue for the network before. That is until Davidson hit it off with Kim Kardashian. “Now, after Kim and Pete, for some reason the long-held practice is suddenly being discouraged!” the tipster concludes.

‘SNL’ Worried About Pete Davidson’s Unprofessional Behavior?

This story doesn’t seem likely. First of all, if NBC is really worried about unprofessional behavior, we doubt anyone of authority is dishing insider details to a tabloid. Besides, it’s hard to see how Davidson’s relationship with Kim Kardashian is causing problems. From what we can tell, this is the first time Davidson has struck up a romance with an SNL guest host during their time on the show.

While Davidson did meet Ariana Grande at SNL, they were both in relationships at the time and didn’t start dating until two years later. Therefore, Davidson isn’t that unlike the other cast members who dated guest hosts. The only difference is that Davidson is getting more media attention for it due to Kardashian’s extremely high-profile status. After 46 years on air, we seriously doubt SNL is suddenly implementing this strange rule.

The Tabloids On Pete Davidson

It’s hard to trust anything the tabloids say about Pete Davidson. Not long ago, Star claimed Davidson was leaving SNL amid rumors that he was seeing Kaley Cuoco. Then OK! accused Davidson of acting “arrogant and cocky” and annoying his SNL castmates. Life & Style even claimed Phoebe Dynevor demanded Davidson move out of his mom’s house when they were dating. Obviously, Davidson is a beloved target for the tabloids.

