Sarah Jessica Parker’s Friends Allegedly Worried About Matthew Broderick Divorce, Latest Gossip Says

Are Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick headed for divorce? One tabloid claims the couple’s friends fear the end is near. Here’s the latest gossip about Parker and Broderick’s 24-year marriage.

Sarah Jessica Parker ‘At War’ With Matthew Broderick?

The latest edition of Woman’s Day reports Matthew Broderick has had enough of Sarah Jessica Parker’s workaholic tendencies. As Parker is making headlines once again for the premiere of HBO’s Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…, Broderick feels like he’s being left in the dust. “Sarah’s passionate about her work and Matthew understands that but SATC got way out of hand — they were practically living separate lives by the time that show ended,” a friend of the couple dishes.

Now that there are talks for a second season of AJLT and Parker is busy filming the Hocus Pocus sequel, Broderick fears losing out to his wife’s work once again. “Sarah Jessica needs to realize it’s a slippery slope — Matthew hopes she’ll take a break from working so hard and focus on them,” the insider concludes.

Matthew Broderick Feeling ‘Left Behind’?

There isn’t any evidence to support this story. First of all, we have no reason to believe Broderick and Parker’s marriage suffered because of SATC. Considering they welcomed their first child together in 2002, right in the middle of SATC‘s run, we doubt the show was ruining their relationship. Besides, Parker has been working consistently this entire time.

Parker’s most recent projects may be getting more attention than usual since they’re sequels to her most popular works, but it’s hard to say Parker is any busier than she usually is. Besides, Parker and Broderick have never said or done anything to warrant this kind of speculation. From what we can tell, Broderick has always been supportive of his wife’s work. It’s safe to say this tabloid was just sharing mindless gossip.

The Tabloid On Other Married Couples

This wouldn’t be the first time Woman’s Day got it wrong about a famous married couple. Not long ago, the magazine claimed Calista Flockhart was leaving Harrison Ford because he wouldn’t stop flying planes. Then the outlet alleged Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s marriage hit a “crisis point” because they weren’t spending time together. And more recently, the publication reported Blake Lively made Ryan Reynolds quit Hollywood. Obviously, Woman’s Day doesn’t have any real insight into celebrities’ marriages.

Our Favorite Picks For The Holidays

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

This Neck Massager Is Unlike Any Other, And Makes The Perfect Holiday Gift

Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More

With Over 4000 5-Star Reviews, Kiss Wine Headaches Away With This Revolutionary Wine Filtration System