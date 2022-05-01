Sarah Jessica Parker Allegedly Struggling Over Matthew Broderick’s Feelings For An Ex, Suspicious Source Claims

Is Sarah Jessica Parker furious with Matthew Broderick? One report says she doesn’t like seeing him reckon with feelings for an ex. Gossip Cop investigates.

Sarah Jessica Parker Pained Over Past?

According to New Idea, 25 years of marriage hasn’t changed Sarah Jessica Parker’s mind about being Matthew Broderick’s second choice. A source says Parker feels like a “consolation prize” compared to Jennifer Grey. Grey and Broderick began dating in secret during the filming of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, but it came to an abrupt end.

Grey was a passenger when Broderick tragically killed two women in a 1987 car crash. Grey was seriously injured in the crash and nearly ended up paralyzed. Survivors’ guilt continued to plague her for years. A source says the aftermath of the crash “tore them apart. Sarah is able to get Matthew to open up about the accident, but not so much about Jennifer. She was Matthew’s first love.”

What’s Going On With Matthew Broderick?

The only proof we have of Jennifer Grey being Matthew Broderick’s first love is this random source willing it so. Considering this story for more than a few moments exposes how thin it is. It feels like New Idea just wanted to rehash the details of Broderick’s car crash more than anything.

Grey and Broderick have been apart for decades now. Madonna even wrote “Express Yourself” about the breakup. Grey moved on to Michael J. Fox before marrying Clark Gregg in 2001, though they split in 2020.

Broderick and Parker, however, are still going strong. The two are even starring in Plaza Suite on Broadway. He just appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where he gushed about Parker. He calls her funny, wise, and says he’s never felt bothered by her love scenes with other men.

Andy Cohen also asked when Broderick knew Parker was the one. He answered, “The first time I met her. I saw her walking down the street and thought ‘that’s it.’” It was literally love at first sight for him, with no hint or echo of Grey anywhere. Parker and Broderick are rock solid, so this story is totally false.

Relentless Sarah Jessica Parker Gossip

For some reason, New Idea just has it out for Parker and Broderick. When they were moving apartments in New York, it announced she was moving away from Broderick. This was false. It claimed they had a Parker had rough beach outing with her husband by using one unflattering picture from a vacation. Plenty of other photos showed a couple having a great time, so that was bogus.

Then there was the time it claimed Broderick was threatening to leave over Parker’s Parker’s smoking habit. A spokesperson for the Ed Wood star confirmed to Gossip Cop that the story was false. These two are still doing great, while this tabloid still doesn’t have a clue.

