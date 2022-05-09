Sarah Jessica Parker’s Friends Allegedly Expect A Divorce, Supposedly Caught Fighting With Matthew Broderick Last Year, Suspicious Rumors Say

Are Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick headed for divorce? Rumor has it, the beloved couple has been struggling to make it out of their latest rough patch for some time. Here’s what the tabloids are saying.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Marriage In Trouble?

Last year, Woman’s Day sounded alarms for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s marriage. Apparently, as Parker ramped up production on And Just Like That… Broderick and the kids were getting the brunt of her bossy attitude. “Whenever she gets involved in a new project—and they don’t get much bigger than a follow-up to her biggest hit—she goes into ‘boss mode’ and brings it home,” an insider dished. And as the couple was caught looking tense during a beach day, their friends were fearing the worst.

But once we caught a glance at the other photos from the couple’s beach day, we realized there was never any cause for concern. In other pictures, the couple looked positively relaxed, so we knew that the magazine was trying to steer its readers in the wrong direction with the poorly timed snaps it shared. And since Broderick’s support of Parker never wavered as she starred in Sex and the City, we didn’t see any reason to buy this dubious tipster’s testimony.

Parker’s Friends Fearing Divorce?

Then Woman’s Day returned, this time reporting that Parker and Broderick were barely speaking to one another. “Sarah’s passionate about her work and Matthew understands that but SATC got way out of hand — they were practically living separate lives by the time that show ended,” a tipster confided. “Sarah Jessica needs to realize it’s a slippery slope — Matthew hopes she’ll take a break from working so hard and focus on them.”

Of course, the outlet seemed to forget that Parker and Broderick welcomed their first child together in the middle of SATC‘s run. Not to mention, Parker hasn’t stopped working this whole time. Obviously, the magazine just latched onto the attention Parker’s latest works were getting and decided to make up marital drama. But still, we weren’t seeing any reason to buy the outlet’s story this time either.

Matthew Broderick Harboring Feelings For An Ex?

And most recently, New Idea reported Sarah Jessica Parker worried her husband was still caught up on his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Grey. The magazine reminds readers that in 1987 Grey was a passenger in Broderick’s car during the wreck that tragically killed two women. Apparently, Parker thought Grey and Broderick were bonded by the tragedy, even though it’s what ended up “tearing them apart.” And sources insisted Parker couldn’t get Broderick to open up about Grey. “She was Matthew’s first love,” the tipster mused.

Despite Broderick and Grey’s emotional history, the tabloid’s story seemed to be a complete work of fiction. They have been separated for decades now. Both actors went on to marry other people, so we seriously doubt either of them is hung up on the other. And it’s strange to bring this up now, so many years later. We had absolutely no reason to believe Parker was sweating such a random detail of Broderick’s past, so we felt comfortable dismissing this story entirely.

More Stories From Suggest