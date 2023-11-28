Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Post Rare Family Selfie With All Three Kids

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick recently showed off their family of five in a snuggled-up selfie.

Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband, Matthew Broderick, posed for a rare picture with their children over Thanksgiving weekend.

Parker and Broderick’s 21-year-old son, James, shared the snap in an Instagram carousel post on Sunday.

Instagram

James held the phone while lying next to his mother, 58. His twin sisters, Marion and Tabitha, 14, lay in between Parker and Broderick, 61.

He captioned the post, “Cheers, California”

James’ followers seemingly couldn’t get enough of the family photo.

One follower commented, “That family picture, though!”

“As a mama , that’s one happy mama having all her kids together !!” another replied.

“Family pictures are the best! ❤️” a third said.

A fourth fan commented, ”Love this family”

James graduated from high school in 2021. He subsequently began his freshman year at Brown University in Rhode Island, sharing snaps of his college journey on Instagram.

SJP’s Dazzling October Outing With Matthew Broderick

In early October, Sarah Jessica Parker attended the New York City Ballet’s 2023 Fall Gala with her husband Matthew Broderick.

The couple were photographed on the red carpet while hand in hand at the event.

These two 😍 SJP fixed her husband Matthew Broderick’s tie on the red carpet at the New York City Ballet Fashion Gala & it was super cute 🎥: Getty pic.twitter.com/jAK1UpdPAc — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) October 6, 2023

As reported by Page Six, Parker wore a black Carolina Herrera dress. The dress featured an off-the-shoulder style with a full tulle skirt. Parker accessorized with a giant hair bow and silver bag. She wore a pair of mismatched stilettos from her own SJP collection.

Broderick wore a classic black tuxedo, a bow tie, and black framed glasses.

SJP uploaded a behind-the-scenes snap of her outfit to Instagram before hitting the red carpet.

Instagram

Parker referenced the 1985 musical A Chorus Line in the caption, writing, “’Everything was beautiful at the ballet.’ X, SJ”

Needless to say, fans of Parker are ecstatic about the latest glimpse into the star’s family life.