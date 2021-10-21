Sarah Ferguson And Prince Andrew Getting Remarried To Avoid Lawsuit?

Are Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson getting married again? One tabloid claims the divorced couple is heading back to the altar amid Andrew’s recent legal battle. Here’s what we know.

Prince Andrew Plans To ‘Torpedo Sex Assault Case’ With Wedding?

This week’s edition of the Globe reports Prince Andrew and his legal team have a plan for him to dodge punishment. Andrew has been under fire for his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Most recently, Virginia Roberts, one of Epstein’s sex-trafficking victims, filed a lawsuit against Andrew accusing him of sexually assaulting her while she was only 17.

While Andrew has avoided all legal consequences since Roberts resides in the United States, there are whispers that Andrew could be extradited to the U.S. to stand trial. Roberts’ legal team may force his ex-wife and alibi Sarah Ferguson to testify as well. But if Andrew and Ferguson tie the knot again before that happens, U.S. law ensures that Ferguson will not have to testify against her husband, the outlet explains.

But that may not be the couple’s only reason for reconciling. According to the tabloid, Andrew and Ferguson are still in love and planned to get married again anyway — Roberts’ lawsuit has just moved the timeline up a bit. The tabloid admits that a source close to Ferguson has called the story “nonsense,” but another insider dishes to the tabloid, “Virginia’s lawyers are threatening to force Sarah to testify for her and destroy Andrew’s alibi, but if Sarah and Andrew are married, she won’t have to.”

Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson ‘Still In Love’?

This story is absolutely ridiculous. As it stands right now, it doesn’t look like Andrew will be extradited. The UK police said they will take “no further action” against Andrew after reviewing the case. Furthermore, Andrew’s legal team is confident they can get the whole suit thrown out on a legal technicality. While it’s still possible that Andrew will be forced to face the suit, it’s a bit premature to claim he’s remarrying Ferguson just to poke holes in this lawsuit.

And while the Duke and Duchess of York have an unconventionally close relationship, we doubt they have any plans to remarry. Ever since their divorce in 1996, Ferguson has remained adamant that it is what’s best for her family. Back in August, Ferguson told ET, “We are very happily divorced to each other,” adding, “It seems to work. I suppose he understands that I have a lot to do in the world.”

The Tabloid On Prince Andrew

This wouldn’t be the first time the Globe was wrong about Prince Andrew. Earlier this year, the tabloid claimed Andrew was teaming up with Prince Harry to “destroy the monarchy”. Then the magazine reported Andrew was begging his family for cash to settle his lawsuit. And more recently the outlet alleged Andrew was bragging that he was “untouchable” when it came to the lawsuit. Obviously, the Globe can’t keep its story about Prince Andrew straight.