Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin Allegedly Fed Up With Joy Behar On ‘The View,’ Complaining To Producers, Industry Gossip Says

Is Joy Behar clashing with her View co-hosts? One tabloid claims Whoopi Goldberg‘s absence is causing problems on the daytime show. Let’s check in on how Behar is handling the pressure.

Goldberg’s Absence Has ‘The View’ In Chaos?

This week’s edition of the Globe reports Joy Behar is The View‘s “new queen bee” since Whoopi Goldberg hasn’t been in her usual seat. “Joy’s taken it upon herself to moderate the topical discussions, but it doesn’t sit well with Sara [Haines] or Sunny [Hostin], who each think they’re more qualified,” an insider dishes. “They do their best not to show their annoyance on camera, but behind the scenes, they’re complaining to anyone who’ll listen.”

As Goldberg is busy filming a new Amazon Prime series, The View has become “a nest of vipers,” according to the source. “Everyone’s on edge because of the show’s sagging audience, but instead of cooperating to fix the problem, the ladies are clashing with each other,” the tipster spills. “Everyone thought Whoopi was bad, but they’d rather have her back than these others combined.”

‘The View’ Turning Into A ‘Nest Of Vipers’?

If the ladies of The View are complaining about each other “to anyone who’ll listen,” then why haven’t any other outlets reported on it? If things really were tense on the show, then we would have heard about it from a variety of different sources, but this magazine seems to be the only one talking about it. That’s most likely because things are going just fine in Whoopi Goldberg’s absence.

From what we can tell, the ladies of The View are getting along as well as they ever do. While they’re still getting into some heated debates, that’s nothing new for the program. Furthermore, we’re sure Behar commands at least a little bit of respect on the show as the only remaining host from when the program originally aired in 1997. So, we just aren’t buying this notion that her colleagues don’t believe she’s “qualified” to moderate arguments.

The Magazine On ‘The View’

But most telling is the Globe‘s past willingness to spread misinformation about the show and its hosts. Back in 2020, the outlet claimed Whoopi Goldberg planned to quit The View. Then the magazine reported that the hosts hated Meghan McCain because of her fashion sense. And more recently, the publication alleged Goldberg was near collapse as she struggled with her health. Obviously, the Globe isn’t trustworthy anywhere the ladies of The View are concerned.

More Stories From Suggest