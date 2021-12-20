Sandra Bullock Gossip: Allegedly On The Outs With Boyfriend Over Refusal To Propose

Is Sandra Bullock ready to walk out on her boyfriend? One report says Bryan Randall refuses to propose and Bullock refuses to put up with it anymore. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Sandra’s Dude Has Cold Feet!’

According to the Globe, Bullock and Randall are fighting over his refusal to take her down the aisle. Randall doesn’t think he needs to get married to solidify their love, but Bullock isn’t built that way. “Sandra has wanted to make things official for the longest time,” a source says, “but Bryan’s weirdly standoffish and trots out the old cliche they don’t need a paper to be happy.”

The proposal has become an unavoidable albatross, and Bullock is worried that Randall is keeping one foot out the door. He also won’t partake in Bullock’s parties with Jennifer Aniston and Keanu Reeves because he likes privacy. A source concludes, “She wants everyone to think she’s happy with the way things are, but it bothers her.”

Privacy Isn’t A Bad Thing

Who do you trust more: this anonymous source or someone who actually knows Bullock? A rep for the Blind Side star called this talk of friction “false and absurd.” The two have been together for six years now, so clearly their dynamic is working.

Bullock recently made her way to Red Table Talk where she and Jada Pinkett Smith had a frank conversation about marriage. She called Randall “the love of my life,” and said, “I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother.” Bullock doesn’t need a marriage to tell her that Randall’s love is true.

Just because these two keep things low key doesn’t mean they’re not a legitimate couple. Gossip Cop sees stories predict Bullock’s wedding constantly. She genuinely has no interest in getting married, nor is she pressuring Randall to propose.

Other Bullock Rumors

The Globe has missed the mark with Bullock before. Back in 2018, it claimed she was feuding with her co-stars on Ocean’s 8. Everyone on Ocean’s 8 was happy to do press and promote the film, so we couldn’t buy the story of catty turmoil.

We’ve also seen this exact proposal trope used many times. Kathie Lee Gifford apparently gave an identical proposal ultimatum, while Ben Affleck was eager to wed Ana de Armas. Considering Affleck and Armas split up a year later, we seriously doubt an engagement was ever on the table. Proposals and engagement are typical tabloid fodder, but Bullock is not preoccupied with either one.

