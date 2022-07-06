Sketchy Source Says Sandra Bullock Supposedly Frustrating Boyfriend After Shutting Down Proposal

Is Sandra Bullocks on the outs with her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Randall? One tabloid claims Bullock turned down the photographer’s marriage proposal. Here’s what we know.

Sandra Bullock ‘Can’t Commit’?

The latest edition of Us Weekly reports Sandra Bullock may be taking a step back from acting, but she isn’t ready to settle down just yet. The article references a recent interview of Bullock’s where the actress admitted to feeling “burnt out” of the acting business. “I don’t want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule other than my own,” the Lost City of Z actress confessed.

But sources say that Bullock’s independent streak has been at the cost of her relationship with photographer Bryan Randall. Apparently, Randall has even popped the question to Bullock only to be horribly rejected. “Bryan has been extremely frustrated that Sandy has never wanted to make it official and get married,” an inside source reveals. “He’s very traditional and has been raising her kids as if they’re his own. But Sandy has shut it down.”

And now, Randall is allegedly trying to put some distance between himself and Bullock. “He’s drifting away from Sandra and the family unit,” the snitch whispers. “The excuse for why he hasn’t been around is the same as it’s always been—that they are both incredibly busy… For Sandra, the thing that makes her truly happy is spending quality time with her kids. Bryan was always going to second to that.”

Bryan Randall ‘Drifting Away’ From Sandra Bullock?

While it’s true that Bullock has expressed a distaste for marriage in the past, it doesn’t seem like it’s ever been to the detriment of her relationship. On the contrary, back in December, Bullock explained that her decision not to get married is a testament to how strong her relationship actually is.

“I am someone who went through the divorce process,” Bullock said. “I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children—three children, his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever… I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother… I don’t need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”

It’s clear that Bullock doesn’t need the safety net of a marriage certificate to make things work with Randall. And since there isn’t a credible report out there to back up the tabloid’s story about Randall “drifting” away from Bullock, we’re guessing it was all just big talk. As far as we know, Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are still going strong.

The Tabloid On Sandra Bullock

This isn’t the first time we’ve caught Us Weekly in a lie about the Gravity star. Back in 2017, the outlet reported Jennifer Aniston was telling Bullock to marry Randall. Then the magazine claimed Bullock was “at her breaking point” after fighting with Randall. And just last month, the publication alleged Bullock and Randall were living separate lives. Obviously, Us Weekly isn’t in contact with anyone close to Sandra Bullock.

