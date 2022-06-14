Sketchy Source Claims Sandra Bullock Supposedly Living Separate Life From Partner

Is Sandra Bullock heartbroken? One report says she and her longtime partner Bryan Randall are close to calling it quits. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Sandra & Bryan Growing Apart’

According to Us Weekly, Bullock and Randall have hit a rough patch. After seven years together, the two are apparently drifting apart. “They’re now spending more time apart when they could be and should be, together,” a source reveals. Last March, Bullock announced she would be taking on less work to be closer to her family.

Instead, the source explains, Randall’s gotten busier. “He’s throwing himself deeper into his own projects,” the snitch says. “It’s unfortunate.” The two are splitting their time between Los Angeles and Texas, and that’s supposedly become a major point of tension. Bullock prefers Texas, the tipster says, but Randall can’t get used to it. The insider concludes the two are unlikely to reach their eighth anniversary: “They need to get back on track again before forging ahead with any wedding plans.”

What’s Going On With Sandra Bullock?

How exactly does Us Weekly know any of these details? Sandra Bullock is a notoriously private person. You can count on one hand the number of times she’s even discussed Bryan Randall in public. It’s rather unlikely someone close enough to the star to know this drama would then betray her trust to a tabloid such as this. The last time Bullock opened up about her longtime boyfriend came in 2021 when she brought her story to Red Table Talk.

Bullock called Randall, “Very patient. A saint. He has evolved on a level that is not human.” She also called him a great example for her children to have, even when they don’t see eye-to-eye. In the same interview, she said, “I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother.” Clearly, those supposed wedding plans Us Weekly mentions are non-existent.

Considering how highly Bullock speaks of Randall, it’s hard to imagine the two were already living separate lives as this story would have you believe. As this story says, Bullock has stepped away from Hollywood so she can spend more time with Randall and her children. She has no projects in the works, so that wasn’t just talking. Regardless of how busy Randall may be, this is a surefire sign that Bullock is determined to do what’s best for her family.

There’s History Here, Too

Last November, this very tabloid claimed Bullock and Randall had reached a breaking point. They had not, and they’re still together to this day. This tabloid constantly promotes slits that don’t actually happen. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are still married, and Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s marriage is in tact. Us Weekly can only be taken with a grain of salt.

