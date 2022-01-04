Sandra Bullock, Boyfriend Bryan Randall Allegedly Clashing Behind Closed Doors, Suspicious Source Claims

Are Sandra Bullock and boyfriend Bryan Randall clashing over his refusal to marry her and the couple’s nonexistent social life? A tabloid claims that despite the fact that Bullock has been singing her boyfriend’s praises in public, she’s privately frustrated that he won’t make their relationship official. Gossip Cop investigates.

Sandra Bullock, Boyfriend Heading For Troubled Waters?

This week’s issue of OK! magazine reports that the relationship between Sandra Bullock and her longtime boyfriend Bryan Randall isn’t quite as sweet as Bullock has made it out to be in recent interviews. Behind closed doors, the tabloid insists, Randall and Bullock have hit a “rough spot” over Randall’s reluctance to pop the question.

Despite the fact that the two have been dating since 2016, Randall “keeps trotting out that old cliche that they don’t need a piece of paper to be happy,” a tattler reveals. Bullock, on the other hand, “has wanted to make things official for the longest time,” the source insists. That’s not the only point of tension for the two, the tabloid continues.

It’s Not Just The Lack Of A Proposal

Sandra Bullock is also seemingly frustrated with Bryan Randall over their “nonexistent” social life. A source tells the outlet that the couple typically spend most evenings at home with Bullock’s two kids, though the Unforgivable star “would like more date nights and get-togethers with A-lister pals.” Her boyfriend’s “shy and aloof nature,” however, makes these sorts of date nights difficult to plan, the source says.

“Bryan always finds an excuse, which is causing some friction,” the snitch continues, adding, “A trip to Craig’s is his worst nightmare.” Though Bullock wants the world to think she’s happier than ever, the source concludes, “she can’t help but think that Bryan’s getting a little lazy in the relationship.”

Gossip Cop’s Take On The Rumor

So what is the truth? On one hand, we have Sandra Bullock stating herself that she doesn’t need to be married to Bryan Randall to prove their commitment to each other and that she’s perfectly happy with her current relationship status. On the other hand, we have an anonymous source talking to a disreputable tabloid about incredibly intimate details of the notoriously private Bullock’s personal life.

What’s more likely? That Bullock has been lying to the world or that OK!, which has a history of making up stories about the Oscar-winning actress, has once again fabricated a story to drive reader engagement? We’ll take the wiser path and side with the latter theory. After all, last summer the outlet made two bogus claims about Bullock’s relationship with Randall.

Past Gossip From OK!

It insisted in June that the two were fighting over Bullock’s desire to move to Texas while Randall wanted to stay in California. In a recent interview with Kelly Clarkson, Bullock revealed that the reason she stayed in LA was because her kids were enrolled in school there, not anything to do with her romantic relationship. A few weeks later, in August, the tabloid insisted the couple were adopting a third child together. The adoption process is long, but with no results in the months since the article was published means our initial disbelief was warranted.