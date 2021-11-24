Sandra Bullock Allegedly ‘At Her Breaking Point’ After Fighting With Boyfriend, Questionable Source Says

Is Sandra Bullock really fighting with her boyfriend Bryan Randall? One cover story says she’s bitter over no engagement ring. Is she really stuck in a “private hell?” Gossip Cop investigates.

‘At Her Breaking Point’

According to Us Weekly, Bullock may be working too hard. The Miss Congeniality 2 star is as in demand as ever, with multiple projects coming out in the next year. One source says, “There’s talk she may be stretching herself too thin.” Friends of Bullock fear that she’s “doing way too much and could really benefit from slowing down,” the insider explains.

Making matters worse is the trouble at home. Bullock and Randall started dating in 2015, yet she still hasn’t been proposed to. “For a while, it seemed like a no-brainer that Sandra and Bryan would get married,” an insider explains, “but all talk of marriage has evaporated.” It’s as if everything blissful about her relationship has disappeared.

What’s Going On With Sandra Bullock?

Gossip Cop confronts stories all the time about women working too hard. Sandra Bullock is perfectly capable of running her own schedule, and she’s balanced Hollywood with her family for years now. Releasing Bullet Train, The Unforgivable and The Lost City of D in a single year is hardly out of the ordinary.

In fact, it’s actually quite ordinary. Bullock has an uncanny history of releasing multiple films in the same year. In 2018, it was Ocean’s 8 and Bird Box. 2013 brought Gravity and The Heat. Her Academy Award-winning turn in The Blind Side came in 2009 alongside Razzie winner All About Steve and The Proposal. Why would any real friend be worried about her for doing as she’s always done?

As for the family strife, a rep for Bullock put the kibosh on that narrative. “They are a solid family unit and everything she and Bryan do is for the kids and their best interest. Family is always first.” Bullock is a very private person, so we’ll trust someone who actually knows her over a magazine trying to exploit her with a cover story.

Other Bogus Stories

In 2017, Us Weekly ran a story about Jennifer Aniston telling Bullock to marry Randall. A rep told Gossip Cop that story was “completely untrue,” and time has not been kind to it. It wasn’t that long ago that this tabloid said there was absolutely no rush for Bullock and Randall, directly contradicting a story from sister magazine OK!. There’s no consistency with this coverage, so it’s impossible to take this story seriously.

Bullock is dogged by marriage rumors, but she hasn’t wed her longtime partner yet. The status quo appears to be working, so you shouldn’t expect an engagement just because Us Weekly says you should.