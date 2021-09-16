Sandra Bullock Adopting Another Baby With Longtime Boyfriend After Eloping, Reports Say

Tabloids love to speculate about Sandra Bullock’s relationship with long time boyfriend, Bryan Randall. The pair have been dating for about six years and keep their relationship pretty hidden from the public eye. However, one outlet claimed Bullock and Randall got married in secret. Here all the latest reports about Bullock’s marriage rumors as well as her yearning for another child. So let’s take a look.

Sandra Bullock Had A Ranch Wedding In Wyoming?

In January, OK! reported Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall had a quiet wedding at Bullock’s ranch in Wyoming. Apparently, Bullock and Randall wanted to keep the wedding ceremony lowkey to avoid anything too big and flashy. “The newlyweds are over the moon to have made their romance official long at last,” an unnamed insider claimed.

The same source reported that Bullock and Randall’s ceremony only included a handful of close friends on the guest list, but that didn’t stop it from being special. The insider gushed that the wedding was “such a sweet, emotional day, and they both feel so incredibly blessed.”

Bullock and Randall Had A Secret Wedding In California?

However, OK!’s cover story a few weeks ago alleged Bullock and Randall actually got married in secret months ago. An insider close to the duo declared, “they quietly exchanged vows in the California countryside.” However, Bullock and Randall wanted to keep the ceremony from the public eye and only invited “their closest loved ones.”

Apparently, Bullock’s only demand for the wedding ceremony was that her kids be a part of the celebration. Other than family and close friends, Bullock and Randall wanted to “keep the news under wraps until there’s a special or suitable reason to announce it to the world.”

Sandra Bullock Ready To Adopt More Kids?

Shortly after its report of Bullock’s secret wedding, OK! alleged the actress was ready to have more children. A source close to the Miss Congeniality actress leaked that having more kids wasn’t “something she’s talked to a whole bunch of people about.” Bullock’s “close family and friends are aware” of her desire to adopt another child.

The snitched revealed Bullock’s adoption process was set to take place sometime in 2022. Apparently, Bullock’s kids and boyfriend were also on board with the idea. The tabloid described Bullock’s two children as being “thrilled” at the thought of another sibling, while Randall “loves being a father” and supported Bullock completely.

