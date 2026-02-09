san-fransisco-police-made-arrest-in-stabbing-case-as-area-prepared-for-super-bowl

San Francisco police have made an arrest in the fatal stabbing that occurred as the area prepared for the Super Bowl.

Authorities have accused Paulino Inxah, 47, of the stabbing that occurred on Feb. 6. In a statement released Saturday, police said the incident took place around 12:11 a.m. in the 1900 block of Mission Street.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

The arrest took place near 15th and Mission Streets, close to the site of the stabbing. Police reported finding a knife during a search of the suspect. Inxah was taken to the San Francisco County Jail and charged with murder and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Despite the arrest, the investigation is still ongoing.

Another Sort of Crime Went Up as San Fransisco Braced For the Super Bowl

Meanwhile, as San Francisco geared up for yesterday’s Super Bowl, another kind of crime hustle was in play. Police were cracking down on visitors and fans looking to turn game night into a different kind of scoring event.

Bay Area authorities report several arrests connected to sex work, targeting both traffickers and clients.

“Come have a good time at the Super Bowl. Don’t engage in commercial sex because we’re out in force and we’re enforcing the laws!” Josh Singleton, the Commander of the Santa Clara County Human Trafficking Task Force, said, per TMZ.

Singleton reports that officers have arrested individuals who coerced women and underage girls into online sex work and street prostitution.

Singleton stated that traffickers force these women and girls to have sex up to 15 times a day. He also noted that due to high competition among sex workers, clients are paying less, with prices dropping from $350 to as low as $60 per session.

Singleton reports that arrests of men exploiting women and girls are increasing due to undercover operations and expects more over the weekend.

Human rights groups have long warned that major events like the Super Bowl can become hotspots for human trafficking, given the large crowds they attract.