Samantha Markle Claims Queen Hasn’t Even Seen Photos of Lilibet

Meghan Markle has a fractured relationship with her family. Her half-sister, Samantha Markle, is currently suing her for defamation. Samantha is taking interviews and had little good to say about her royal relative. Here’s what’s going on.

No Love Lost

Last month, Samantha announced that she would be suing Meghan over inflammatory comments made during the Oprah Winfrey interview and in the book Finding Freedom. Meghan told Winfrey that she and her half-sister were “virtual strangers” so she grew up “as an only child.” Samantha is accusing Meghan of making this all up to perpetuate the “rags to royalty” narrative.

On Samantha’s side stands their father Thomas Markle. Thomas and Meghan’s issues are well known. He caused a kerfuffle on her wedding day, cooperated with tabloids, and blasted her for being in Time 100. It’s a sad state of affairs.

Opening Up About Her Anger

The Daily Star caught up with Samantha, and she had little positive to say about her blood relative. She compared Harry and Meghan unfavorably to the Kardashians. Tabloids make this comparison all the time in stories about how Meghan longs to be just like Kim.

In Samantha’s eyes, there is no comparison: “they’re not the Kardashians, that’s comparing apples to oranges. The Kardashians were an American business empire and everyone knows their background, so totally different who evaded royal duties and broke off from the royal family creating a lot of controversies.” She thinks it’s unfair to compare the two just because they both have millions.

Samantha thinks Meghan and Harry are trying to act popular. She says, “They certainly seem to want to be a Hollywood couple but they made the choice to leave The Royal Family…you don’t get the benefits that conveys, whether it’s titles or all of the perks, you know, it’s crazy.”

She compares it to a cop retiring but still wanting to keep his badge and car.

Not Even A Photo?

Her final target is Meghan’s daughter, Lilibet Diana. The baby is named after Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana. Samantha says the royal family has yet to see the baby; “I think you know, the Royal Family have allegedly never seen real pictures of them, I think if they’d have seen them on Skype, the media would have reported it.”

Samantha continues, “It’s such a mystery and it’s bad for Her Majesty after Lillibet was named after her but the problem is that Meghan and Harry [have] created a situation where it’s very awkward and uncomfortable for them to go back.” Samantha fears that Lilibet and Archie may never meet the royal family, and ”that was their parent’s decision to create the situation that made that difficult.”

Tabloids frequently attack the Sussexes over the name of their daughter. It feels very unlikely now, but hopefully, someday there will be peace between the Markles and Meghan. We’re not holding our breath though.

