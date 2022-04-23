Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe Allegedly Headed For ‘Outlander’ Exit, Anonymous Source Says

Outlander may be losing some key cast members. One report says Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are leaving the hit series because of untenable conditions. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Outlandish ‘Outlander’ Sweatshop!’

According to the National Enquirer, the crew at Outlander is exhausted. The hours are long and its Scottish locations are reportedly freezing. No one is immune to the brutal conditions, not even headliners Heughan and Balfe. A source says, “Everyone is required to knuckle down and get on with it, and quite honestly, these guys deserve a medal because the producers flog them like donkeys.”

The drama is entering its seventh season, but spies fear for its stars. The source says, “Caitriona doesn’t have much quality time with her husband, Tony McGill, and they also recently welcomed a baby boy. So it’s a juggling act.” Heughan, meanwhile, hardly has any time to date because of his demanding job, the insider concludes. “Sam and Caitriona have no life because of the production schedule. The show has taken over everything!”

What’s Going On With ‘Outlander’?

Wow, is this story absurd or what? Caitriona Balfe’s career has thrived since she started working on Outlander. She won awards left and right for her supporting role in Belfast. Since the show started in 2014, she also got married and welcomed a baby boy.

Sam Heughan is no different. Since the show kicked off, he’s constantly starred in films and television. He and Priyanka Chopra are set to star in Text for You, and he was just spotted kissing a mystery woman on a date. Equating a prestige series like Outlander to a “sweatshop” is offensive and insulting. The show obviously affords its stars a chance to have a life.

Outlander is currently airing its sixth season, but it’s already been renewed for a seventh. Both Balfe and Heughan should be coming back, so this story is completely false.

Terrible Working Conditions?

Thanks to the toxic workplace allegations leveled at Ellen, the Enquirer invented a brand new drop: dangerous or toxic working conditions. It claimed Charlize Theron hated working on Mad Max: Fury Road because of conditions in the desert. Theron had beef with Tom Hardy, but there’s no sign she felt like she was in any danger thanks to the setting.

A chilly set was cited in another story about a prestige series. This very outlet accused Stranger Things of fostering dangerous working conditions for its stars. Now doesn’t that sound familiar? Accusations of toxicity are a dime a dozen these days, ranging from small streaming shows to big names like Jimmy Fallon, which really mitigates when folks are actually behaving badly. The tabloid just wants to capitalize on the buzz around Outlander but could produce nothing but phony sources and a bogus narrative. Its stars are content, so this is false.

More Stories From Suggest